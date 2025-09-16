- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-1308
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Disseminated Coccidioidomycosis: Developing Drugs for Treatment.” The purpose of this draft guidance is to assist sponsors in the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of disseminated coccidioidomycosis caused by Coccidioides species (i.e., C. immitis and C. posadasii).
FDA-2025-D-1308