Comfort Keepers of Lubbock Hosts 'Walmart Saturday' for 15th Annual Feed Seniors Now Food Drive

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Lubbock is proud to announce the return of its 15th Annual Feed Seniors Now food drive—"Walmart Saturday"—taking place at multiple Lubbock-area Walmart locations on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This longstanding tradition directly supports the Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Program, which distributes weekend food "sacks" to homebound seniors in Lubbock and Wolfforth who otherwise lack regular access to nutrition on weekends. The need has grown significantly: Lubbock Meals on Wheels now serves 675 seniors each weekend, marking a 13% increase over the previous year.

How you can help:

Donate non-perishable, individually-packaged food items: soup, small cans of tuna or chicken, individual oatmeal packets, peanut butter or cheese crackers, individual Beanie Weenies, individual Chef Boyardee meals, and single-serve peanut packets. All items must be unexpired and individually portioned.

Stop by one of the participating Walmart stores anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on October 4 to drop off your donations.

Spread the word—Comfort Keepers encourages community groups, churches, local businesses, healthcare organizations, and others to organize parallel food drives or become official drop-off points to amplify the effort.

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock invites you to bring donations at any time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 4 at Walmart, help spread awareness, or run a mini-drive in your workplace or church. Together, we can ensure local seniors don't go hungry on weekends.

“The generosity of the Lubbock community truly shows how much we value and support our senior neighbors,” said Lisa Carson, Owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock. “Events like Walmart Saturday are also a wonderful way for families—even children—to get involved, because every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference. With everyone’s support, we can help seniors in our community live healthy, independent lives by ensuring they have the food and nutrition they need.”

About Comfort Keepers of Lubbock

Comfort Keepers is a trusted in-home care provider dedicated to helping seniors in Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, and surrounding areas remain safe, independent, and engaged through compassionate, personalized services such as companionship, specialized dementia care, respite care, 24-hour support, veterans care, and more.

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock has been part of the community for over two decades, committed to elevating the human spirit™ and supporting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of older adults in their own homes.

Event Summary:

Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several Walmart locations across Lubbock will collect non-perishable, individually packaged food items for Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

