Rob’s 30-Year Milestone in Helping Families with Memory Care Needs

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month approaches this November, Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley is proud to highlight the decades-long dedication of its founder, Rob Fraser, who has been serving families facing memory loss for over 30 years.

Fraser’s personal and professional journey has been intertwined with the fight against Alzheimer’s disease since 1995, when he first began volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association. What started as a passion early in his career has since become a central part of his life’s work—and the mission of Care to Stay Home.

A Legacy of Care and Advocacy

• Since founding Care to Stay Home in 2008 with his wife Jayne, Fraser has built a team dedicated to helping seniors remain at home, surrounded by comfort and dignity.

• As a Certified Dementia Practitioner and Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer, Fraser not only leads his staff in specialized memory care training but also teaches for the Department of Social and Health Services.

• His leadership extends beyond the agency. For decades, Rob and the Care to Stay Home team have supported the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through fundraising, volunteerism, and event participation—ensuring Spokane families know they are not alone.

“Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, quality care to seniors who want to remain in the comfort of their own homes,” said Fraser. “For many of our clients and their families, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are a daily reality. That’s why supporting the Alzheimer’s Association and offering expert-level in-home memory care go hand in hand.”

Personalized In-Home Dementia Care

Care to Stay Home specializes in non-medical, in-home support designed specifically for individuals living with memory loss. Services include:

• Help with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, medication reminders, and meals.

• Support for behavioral changes, safety needs, and communication strategies.

• Respite care that allows family caregivers to recharge while ensuring loved ones remain safe and engaged at home.

By personalizing care plans to each individual’s needs, Care to Stay Home empowers families to preserve independence and dignity while easing the emotional toll that memory disorders can bring.

Community Commitment During Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

This November, Care to Stay Home will continue its tradition of standing with the Alzheimer’s Association through community involvement and advocacy. Fraser encourages Spokane families to take part in educational opportunities, local support groups, and awareness events—reminders that strength is found not only at home but also in the community.

“We believe that community involvement isn’t just an extra—it’s a responsibility,” Fraser added. “We’re proud to stand with the Alzheimer’s Association and support Spokane families in every way we can.”

About Care to Stay Home

Founded in 2008, Care to Stay Home – Spokane Valley is a locally owned, award-winning provider of non-medical, in-home care. With services ranging from a few hours per week to 24-hour live-in care, the agency is committed to providing seniors with independence, safety, and compassionate support—right where they are most comfortable: at home.

To learn more about Care to Stay Home and its specialized dementia care services, visit www.spokanecaretostayhome.com.

