School Resource Officer in South Carolina receives Servant Leadership award

Pictured (L-R) are Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, RCSD Deputy Chief Maria Yturria, RCSD SRO Todd Minemier, RCSD Captain David Adams, and RCSD Corporal James Reese. Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officer Todd Minemier.

Deputy Sheriff with the Richland County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Dept. is among five first-responders to be honored on the eve of the 24th anniversary of 9/11

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) School Resource Officer (SRO) Todd Minemier, one of the longest-serving certified SROs in South Carolina, received Eastminster Presbyterian Church’s Servant Leadership award during ceremonies which similarly recognized and awarded members of the City of Columbia Police Department, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the Forest Acres Police Department, and Richland County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).The awards presentation followed a dinner with family, friends, and fellow first-responders at Eastminster’s Thompson Hall, Wednesday evening, Sept. 10.According to SRO Minemier’s citation, “he has not only ensured the safety and security of Richland County school students – and more broadly the citizens of Richland County – but he has time-and-again implemented worthwhile programs, embraced by parents and educators alike, which have directly advanced student safety both in-and-out of school. In fact, his interaction with students goes far beyond their time in school, as does his work with parents who regularly seek his advice and guidance.”A 14-year veteran of RCSD, Minemier began his law-enforcement career with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) in 1985, retiring from CPD in 2010. In 2011, he joined the ranks of RCSD. Having received his DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructor certification in January 1990, Minemier has since proven to be a trusted role model for students, teachers and parents. The citation continues: “His sterling example of leadership has been profoundly demonstrated through his volunteer training of deputies entering the SRO program and as he continues to mentor and help them grow in their work and responsibilities post-training.”Recently recognized by American Legion Post 6 with “The Outstanding Law Enforcement Leader award,” SRO Minemier was also recognized by TRIPLE A of the Carolinas for his “OUTSTANDING” Safety Patrol program. He has also been instrumental in leading one of RCSD’s summer camps for youth (specifically “Character Camp”) wherein he continues to build relationships, post-camp with both the youth-attendees and their parents.“SRO Minemier is a law enforcement leader who often shuns recognition preferring instead to recognize lesser-experienced deputies he personally deems ‘more deserving as a means of encouraging them,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “This is but one of Todd’s many character traits that speak to his servant leader’s heart.”This past spring, when Minemier learned of a six-year-old terminally ill boy at his school whose dream was to become a police officer, he [Minemier] reached out to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and arranged for the little boy to walk across the stage with the one of the graduating classes. He then arranged for Sheriff Lott to swear him in as a deputy.Minemier is himself a cancer survivor, yet despite and throughout the treatment process, he rarely missed a day of work, even when encouraged to do so by his wife, medical team, and supervisors. His philosophy was that by continuing to work with his young people and school staff, it enabled him, facilitated his ability to combat the disease, and kept him strong as he continued to fulfill what he views as “his purpose.”Minemier’s fellow award recipients included Fire Training Captain Kiante Curenton with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, Investigator Matthew Holmes with CPD, Detective Robert Oates with the Forest Acres Police Department, and EMT Jacob Shiver with Richland County EMS.The September 10 awards ceremony and dinner featured a presentation of colors by Boy Scout Troop 10 including Boy Scouts Rhett Krieg, Simon Edwards, Thompson McDaniel, and Will Bunch. Music was provided by the Eastminster Presbyterian Church Children’s Choir. Deacon Parks Bunch delivered opening remarks, and the Rev. Dr. Ben Sloan made closing remarks and delivered the benediction.The eve of 9/11 event marked the 5th year Eastminster Presbyterian has so-honored Midlands-area first responders.– For more information about Eastminster Presbyterian Church, please visit https://eastminsterpres.org/

