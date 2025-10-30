S.C. Sheriff’s Department demonstrates support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sheriff Leon Lott and RCSD employees are pictured wearing pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Oct. 29, 2025.

Photograph of Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina becomes PHOTO OF THE WEEK in top national law enforcement publication

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott (on the far right wearing a pink shirt with sheriff’s stars on his collar) was photographed with a group of his Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) senior leaders, investigators, and administrative personnel in front of RCSD headquarters in northeast Columbia, South Carolina, Wednesday, Oct. 29. The photograph in which everyone was wearing differing shades and vestures of the color pink, was quickly published as PHOTO OF THE WEEK in POLICE1, one of the leading law enforcement publications in the nation.Pictured are approximately 45 RCSD employees, or five percent of the approximate total 900 RCSD employees located within the primary headquarters building and multiple substations and regional-headquarters locations countywide."We support our communities in so many different ways, and our demonstration of that support is evident by the way in which we publicly wear the colors for a life and death cause such as this,” said Deputy Chief Maria Yturria (pictured far right in uniform but wearing a pink tie). "October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and so it is in a demonstrable way for us in the department every year."Described by POLICE1 as “pink with purpose,” the photograph was taken by Joye King in RCSD’s public information office. See also POLICE1– https://www.police1.com/community-relations/photo-of-the-week-pink-with-purpose The K-9 positioned in front is K-9 Oakley, RCSD’s electronics detection K-9.– For more information about the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, please visit https://www.rcsd.net/

