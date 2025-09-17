Australian Artist Orlando Kallen Named ‘Artist Of The Year’ In The 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards

2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards Artist Of The Year - Orland Kallen

Judges Include: Aimee Mann, LeAnn Rimes, Janiva Magness, Sanctus Real, Rodney Atkins, Jill Scott, Robert Smith (The Cure), and more

I’m so honored to be acknowledged by the Unsigned Only Music Awards” — Orlando Kallen

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards is proud to announce this year’s winners. Widely recognized as one of the premier music awards for independent and unsigned talent, Unsigned Only provides a unique space for artists to be heard and celebrated.Selected from thousands of entries submitted from over 100 countries, the winners were chosen by a panel of high-profile industry professionals, including renowned artists, journalists, music managers, talent buyers, and more. For a complete list of judges , go to https://www.unsignedonly.com/judges The Artist of The Year is the most prestigious award, and the winner takes home $20,000 USD cash. Each category has one winner, such as Best Rock Artist, Best Country Artist, Best Blues Artist, etc. All winners are awarded a custom abstract sculpture/award designed by Society Awards, known for designing high-profile entertainment awards, such as The Emmys, Golden Globes, and more.Many past winners of Unsigned Only have gone on to sign major label deals, tour internationally, secure licensing placements, and build successful careers, including: GAYLE, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Adetunji, Gabby Barrett, Coco Jones, Tenille Arts, Faouzia, Jordan St. Cyr, Brett Young, and many more.Among this year’s top honors, Orlando Kallen is named Artist of the Year, a recognition reserved for a singular artist whose music and artistic vision resonated deeply with the judges. A gifted singer, songwriter, and producer, Kallen is a young pop artist who is emerging as one of Australia’s most exciting new talents in contemporary music.Born of Greek, Egyptian, and Croatian heritage, Kallen balances mainstream pop accessibility with indie edge and rock energy. His singles have landed on prominent playlists, while his music videos have racked up impressive views and engagement. With multiple releases already under his belt and more music on the horizon, Kallen is proving himself to be a true creative force. Kallen’s win in Unsigned Only marks a milestone in what is shaping up to be a remarkable career.“I’m so honored to be acknowledged by the Unsigned Only Music Awards,” said Kallen. “As an independent artist trying to make it in this crazy industry, I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be seen and heard. This award truly means the world to me and has inspired me to keep going and keep creating.”In addition to Kallen, there is a winner in each of the 23 categories. Hailing from all over the world (63% of this year’s winners come from outside the USA), this year’s winners reflect the incredible diversity and talent that define the Unsigned Only Music Awards. From legendary artists like the iconic Marshall Allen of Sun Ra Arkestra, whose influence has shaped generations of jazz, to rising stars such as the electrifying Australian artist Felony., and many more, the lineup showcases both seasoned innovators and exciting new voices. Spanning genres, backgrounds, and countries, these artists embody the spirit of discovery that lies at the heart of Unsigned Only — proving that great music knows no boundaries. For a complete list of winners , go to: https://www.unsignedonly.com/winners Unsigned Only is sponsored by: The Church Studio; Play MPE; iProdigy; Merch Cat; and Music Business Registry.For more information, go to www.unsignedonly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.