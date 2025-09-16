The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Despite rampant violent crime – including against Members of Congress, their staff, and interns – and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers reaching the lowest they have been in the past 50 years, the D.C. Council has continued to enact soft-on-crime policies that put residents and visitors of Washington, D.C., at risk.

In the District of Columbia, juvenile crime has reached historic levels – more than twice the national average as of February 2024. The number of juveniles arrested has risen each year since 2020, with more than 2,000 juveniles arrested in 2023 and 2024. And these aren’t minor crimes – in 2024, juveniles made up 51.8 percent of all robbery arrests, and as of April of this year, juveniles made up 60 percent of all carjacking arrests.

Meanwhile, kids in D.C. are skipping school and failing to get an education, with around one third of the 16,000 D.C. public school students skipping class during the 2023-2024 school year. It should come as no surprise that the group where truancy is growing the fastest – middle school aged students – is also the age group responsible for the spike in car jackings and other serious crimes in 2023.

In order to lower crime in our nation’s capital, we must acknowledge the threat these young people are posing to public safety, increase deterrence for juvenile crime, and hold accountable those who commit serious crimes.

Teenagers who commit serious and violent crimes such as murder, sexual abuse, and armed robbery must be held accountable for the pain they inflict and the danger they pose by being tried as adults. Almost 200 juveniles arrested for violent crimes in 2024 had previous violent crime arrests on their records.

Rep. Brandon Gill’s legislation, H.R. 5140, the District of Columbia Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act, lowers the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain violent criminal offenses, including murder, sexual abuse, armed robbery, and first degree burglary, in the District of Columbia from 16 to 14 years of age.

To fight back against rising juvenile crime, we must hold young people accountable for the seriousness of their crimes and the harm they perpetrate on public safety. House Republicans will continue implementing tough-on-crime legislation to make our nation’s capital safe for everyone.