Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 3.8 billion by 2031 at 5.8% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A portable ultrasound machine is a medical imaging device that uses ultrasound for diagnostic purposes and is smaller and lighter than the console-style ultrasound machines that preceded them. In most cases, these mobile ultrasound systems could be easy to carry and, in some cases, even operate for some time on battery power alone.Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Rise in the prevalence of targeted diseases, increase in the cases of trauma and accidents among people, rise in the geriatric population across the globe, and prevalence of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among people drive the growth of the global portable ultrasound scanners market. Increase in the number of diagnostic procedures and rising innovations in diagnostic device during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global portable ultrasound scanners market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on type, the mobile ultrasound scanning segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The handheld ultrasound scanner segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Based on application, the radiology/General Imaging segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as obstetrics/gynaecology, cardiology, urology, vascular, and others.Based on end-user, the hospital and clinics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as diagnostic labs, maternity centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:
• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
• What are the trends of this market?
• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook
• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 