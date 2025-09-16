Advancing Literacy Together: Free Virtual Learning Opportunity

Join educators from across the state on Sept. 25, for a free professional learning series focused on literacy.

Hosted by the Iowa Department of Education, the four-part virtual event offers updates on statewide literacy initiatives and practical tools to support implementation of the 2024 Iowa Academic Standards for English Language Arts and Literacy.

Iowa literacy educators and administrators are highly encouraged to attend one or more of the virtual sessions.

“We’re kicking off the start of the new school year with exciting new updates on Iowa’s literacy initiatives,” said Darcie Kress, administrative consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “Join us for one session or for the full day to connect and learn evidence-based tips, best practices and other resources to help strengthen your ELA and literacy instruction.”

The upcoming virtual learning opportunity will engage participants in the following discussion topics:

Literacy Team, Academics and Learner Supports, Iowa Department of Education 9 to 9:45 a.m. Session 2: Access for All-Universal Protocol for Accommodations in Reading (uPar) Updates

MeLissa Lawson, Student Evaluation, Instruction and Services, Iowa Department of Education 10 to 11 a.m. Session 3: Family and School Partnerships—Tools and Materials to Effectively Talk About Student Literacy

Dr. Shawn Datchuk and Dr. Eleni Chatzoglou, Iowa Reading Research Center 1 to 1:45 p.m. Session 4: Evidence-Based Tips to Teach Cursive Handwriting

Educators can register to attend one or all of the virtual sessions. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Questions regarding the upcoming literacy virtual sessions can be directed to Leigh Bellville at leigh.bellville@iowa.gov or April Gosselink-Lemke at april.gosselink-lemke@iowa.gov.