MEC Ketso Makume hosts Textiles Cluster business networking session, 19 Sept

On 19 September 2025, the Free State MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume, will host a business breakfast engagement session aimed at accelerating transformation, supporting industry stakeholders to collectively combat non-compliance, advancing economic growth, attracting investment, and unlocking access to market opportunities.

Through this engagement session, members of the QwaQwa Textiles Cluster will network with potential funders from both the private and public sectors.

The session will also play a crucial role in inviting textile producers within the industrial park and officially introducing the members of the QwaQwa Textiles Cluster Committee to the Executive Authority.

MEC Ketso Makume explained that this business breakfast seeks to facilitate open dialogue, promote public–private partnerships, share key economic insights, and raise awareness of the department's ongoing business support initiatives.

“It forms part of the department’s broader mission to build a resilient economy that attracts investments and generates sustainable employment,” said MEC Makume.

The media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Environmental Education Centre, Phuthaditjhaba, QwaQwa

Enquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Spokesperson: Department of Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 072 274 1734

