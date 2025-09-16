Submit Release
State Veterinarian rescinds Order lifting restrictions on testing lactating dairy cattle for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)

September 16, 2025

State Veterinarian rescinds Order of the State Veterinarian, effective September 15, 2025, lifting restrictions on testing lactating dairy cattle for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) prior to admission in fairs, livestock shows, exhibitions, and breeders' association sales.

All other Orders of the State Veterinarian regarding HPAI in dairy cattle remain in effect at this time, including restrictions on the interstate movement of HPAI-positive dairy cattle into Louisiana.

View the revised Order of the State Veterinarian here .

