ZEROBASEONE Achieves No. 23 Spot on the Billboard 200 Chart with their U.S. Exclusive Release of NEVER SAY NEVER

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEROBASEONE has once again entered the Billboard 200 chart at the No. 23 spot. This is the second time in 2025 ZEROBASEONE has been on the Billboard 200 chart, following their first-ever entry with their previous album BLUE PARADISE in April, which also placed the group on six other Billboard charts at that time and almost making ZEROBASEONE the group with the highest Billboard 200 chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. Alongside the Billboard 200 chart, ZEROBASEONE has also entered six other Billboard charts, claiming No.1 again on Billboard’s Emerging Artists, while ranking second on World Albums, third on Independent Albums, fifth on Top Album Sales and Top Current Albums, and 19th on Billboard Artist 100. NEVER SAY NEVER is their most recent release and their first full-length album since their debut. It was released on September 1st digitally and in South Korea, with the U.S. exclusive version of this album releasing on September 5th through major retailers. Across multiple platforms, the album has sold over 1.51 million units within the first week of release, making the group the first K-pop group to achieve six consecutive million-sellers. NEVER SAY NEVER has reached fourth on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and fifth on the US iTunes Top K-pop Album Chart. The music video for the title track “ ICONIK ” has now also been viewed more than 51 million times on YouTube.Besides their success in the U.S., ZEROBASEONE has seen continued success of this album and their promotions globally. In South Korea, they recently achieved a “Grand Slam,” which is winning on all six of the country's major music shows: The Show, Show! Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core and Inkigayo. This is a feat only a handful of other K-pop artists have been able to accomplish, and marked the group’s first six-win streak since their debut. In Japan, they were second on both Oricon’s weekly album ranking and weekly combined album ranking charts, as well as being in a top position on Line Music Daily Album. In China, they obtained Gold Badge certification on China’s QQ Music and topped the daily digital sales chart. Additionally, they claimed the top position on iTunes Top Album Charts in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Qatar, Russia, Vietnam, and other countries, while reaching No.34 on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart.ZEROBASEONE is the first fifth-generation K-pop group to surpass 9 million in cumulative album sales according to Korea’s Hanteo Chart. They are also the fastest K-pop group to reach 9 million album sales within the past two years, and their growth and influence continuously expand with each new promotion.It is expected for ZEROBASEONE to persist as they are about to embark on their 2025 world tour, HERE&NOW, with 11 shows spanning across seven regions, starting in South Korea in early October.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to attain million-seller status with all six of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon in 2023, and they continue to expand their global influence. In 2025, the group won the ‘Best New Artist’ Asia category at the 39th Japan Gold Disc Awards and swept nine trophies in Korea in the first half of 2025 alone.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'ICONIK' MV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.