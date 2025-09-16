ZEROBASEONE Achieves No. 23 Spot on the Billboard 200 Chart with their U.S. Exclusive Release of NEVER SAY NEVER
Besides their success in the U.S., ZEROBASEONE has seen continued success of this album and their promotions globally. In South Korea, they recently achieved a “Grand Slam,” which is winning on all six of the country's major music shows: The Show, Show! Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core and Inkigayo. This is a feat only a handful of other K-pop artists have been able to accomplish, and marked the group’s first six-win streak since their debut. In Japan, they were second on both Oricon’s weekly album ranking and weekly combined album ranking charts, as well as being in a top position on Line Music Daily Album. In China, they obtained Gold Badge certification on China’s QQ Music and topped the daily digital sales chart. Additionally, they claimed the top position on iTunes Top Album Charts in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Qatar, Russia, Vietnam, and other countries, while reaching No.34 on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart.
ZEROBASEONE is the first fifth-generation K-pop group to surpass 9 million in cumulative album sales according to Korea’s Hanteo Chart. They are also the fastest K-pop group to reach 9 million album sales within the past two years, and their growth and influence continuously expand with each new promotion.
It is expected for ZEROBASEONE to persist as they are about to embark on their 2025 world tour, HERE&NOW, with 11 shows spanning across seven regions, starting in South Korea in early October.
ABOUT ZEROBASEONE
Since their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to attain million-seller status with all six of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon in 2023, and they continue to expand their global influence. In 2025, the group won the ‘Best New Artist’ Asia category at the 39th Japan Gold Disc Awards and swept nine trophies in Korea in the first half of 2025 alone.
In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.
ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.
From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.
ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.
ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'ICONIK' MV
