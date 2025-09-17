Elaris Launches: AI That Already Knows Your Audience

Elaris launch image

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Elaris launches the first AI built that already knows your audience. With Elaris, marketers can find the right audience, chat with a live persona, and make content that works, in minutes, not weeks.Find your ideal audience. Search first-party, psychology-based data measured from real people by world class scientists. The data is never scraped, with over 400,000 audiences of brands and interests to choose from.Meet and collaborate with live personas. See motivations and ask questions in chat as if your customers were right in front of you.Make what wins. Test ads and ideas with synthetic audiences representing your ideal customers.Co-create strategies, creative briefs, hooks, ads, and campaigns that you know will win from the start.Why it matters: No more guesswork. No more wasted time prompting an LLM to death. Just content and ideas that win with your audience.“Marketing works when it’s simple, human, and tailored to what makes your audience feel something. Elaris gives you that signal instantly.”— Joe Schaeppi, CEO of SolstenAlready, 14,000+ people are on the waitlist to try Elaris. But starting today, anyone can skip the line with Elaris Pro and get instant access.Availability- Try free: Join the waitlist at elaris.new (coming this Fall)- Go Pro now: Skip the line and start today on elaris.new/#pricing- Book a demo: For enterprise teams, visit Solsten.ioAbout SolstenSolsten builds psychological AI that helps teams understand audiences and create experiences people love. For the past 7 years, they have been working with companies like EA, Peloton, and Lego to help top tier marketing and product teams create unforgettable marketing and exceed customer expectations. Elaris is the company’s newest product, making audience psychology instant and actionable for every marketer, founder, and builder on earth.Optional quotes:“For years, marketers have had to guess what makes audiences tick. With Elaris, we’ve turned decades of psychological research into something anyone can use instantly. It’s like pressing play on audience understanding.” - Bastian Bergmann, Co-Founder of Solsten and author of Press Play (Harvard Business Review Press)Beta tester quotes:"At this rate, this is a no brainer." - John Wright, CEO Turborilla___Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bK3ml4oKxpHJYDWQg648uaRkzhoD4uMt Media contact:Sebastian Weyersebastian@elaris.new

