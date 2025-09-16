IQF Vegetable Market Advancements Highlighted by Trends Opportunities for Investment in Key Sectors

IQF Vegetable Market

The global IQF vegetable market growth is anticipated to be driven by surge in demand for IQF vegetable from the foodservice industry.

IQF vegetable market size was generated $4.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $7.1 billion by 2030, manifesting with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in participation of women in the workforce, surge in the use of IQF vegetables by QSRs, and increase in growth of the retail sector fuel the global IQF vegetable market. On the other hand, negative perception of customers toward nutritional content in frozen foods and dearth of storage and transport facility hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development in freezing technologies and increase in the number of online retail platforms create multiple opportunities.The global IQF vegetables market growth is expected to be driven by surge in demand for IQF vegetable from the food service industry, owing to the various benefits offered by IQF vegetable such as reduced preparation time and availability in all seasons. IQF vegetable are types of frozen food products, which are preserved by using IQF technique that uses the fluidization approach. This results in freezing vegetable for 10–12 minutes and keeps the vegetable fresh for longer period of time. From the past few years, rise has been witnessed in the demand for IQF vegetable from the residential sectors. This is attributable to their availability throughout the year, and they minimize preparation time.IQF vegetable requires adequate refrigeration and storage facilities. Rapidly increasing number of retail stores, including supermarkets and hypermarkets majorly in developed economies like Europe and North America has enabled easier availability of IQF vegetable, as these stores are equipped with deep refrigeration and improved storage facilities. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other high-end retail stores serve as a better distribution point for IQF vegetable.The global IQF vegetable market is segmented into nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into commercial and residential. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated supermarket/hypermarket, B2B, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global IQF vegetable market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.Key players of the global IQF vegetable industry analyzed in the research include Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Dole Food Co., J.R. Simplot Co., Cardinal Foods LLC, ConAgra Foods, Inc, B&G Foods Holdings Corp, Kerry Group Plc., Greenyard NV, Uren Food Group Limited, and Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

