Mira Developments Hosts First Broker Awards Following Record Sales

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, UAE – September 2025 – Mira Developments hosted its very first annual broker awards to celebrate a highly successful first half of 2025, outlining investor confidence and the enduring appeal of Dubai's luxury property market.The awards ceremony gathered leading agents and brokers in the UAE. The top five performing agencies were honored with Rolex watches and plaques in recognition of their outstanding results. Fifth place was awarded to KYG Prestige Properties, followed by Superior and Serendipity in fourth, AKT Real Estate in third place, Seven Luxury Real Estate in second and Aeon & Trisl, taking the top spot and the grand prize, a BMW car.As stated by the founder of Mira Developments, Timur Mamaikhanov: “This first edition of the Mid-Year Performance Awards marks an important milestone – and it is only the beginning. Brokers are the driving force of the real estate market, and we deeply value the dedication of our partners. Every effort, every pitch, and every deal contributes to the story we share.”Mira Developments revealed a number of launches in the first half of 2025 and saw substantial engagement from both local and international buyers, with a notable increase in demand for Mira Developments’ signature luxury residences, including Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai and Gianfranco Ferré Residences on Marjan Island, and the Bentley villas in Meydan, Dubai, not to mention the launch of the first multt-branded waterfront community, Mira Coral Bay, both in Ras Al Khaimah. This surge in sales activity highlights the UAE’s position as a global hub for those seeking stable investments and an exceptional lifestyle.Internationally, they launched POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB and recently expanded into the Sultanate of Oman, acquiring land in Salalah. Mira Developments’ success is a direct result of its strategic vision, innovative property offerings, and a deep understanding of market dynamics.Along with this growth, the Mira Summer Offer campaign, which ran throughout August, not only drove significant sales but also strengthened the developer's extensive network of agents and brokers. The initiative engaged over 3,600 agents, brokers and 1,000 agencies, empowering them to connect discerning buyers with their ideal properties and further solidifying Mira Developments’ position as a preferred partner in the industry.The Mira Summer Offer hosted agents and brokers for a month-long of benefits, including complimentary dining, access to co-working spaces, and motivational training sessions, at its showroom in Art of Living Mall, culminating in prizes and recognition for top performers.About Mira DevelopmentsMira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

