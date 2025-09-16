Reach Communications appoints Blueprintx to represent Premier League and Ghana International footballer Antoine Semenyo

Reach Communications appoints Blueprintx to represent Antoine Semenyo, boosting the Premier League & Ghana star’s global profile, sponsorships, and brand legacy

Antoine embodies the new generation of athletes. This partnership is about building a legacy rooted in authenticity, community, and positive change.” — Matthew Green

VICTORIA, GOZO, MALTA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Reach Communications has officially announced the engagement of Blueprintx , a leading UK-based talent marketing and commercial agency, to represent Premier League and Ghana International footballer, Antoine Semenyo . The partnership marks a significant step in developing and expanding Antoine’s commercial profile, both in the UK and internationally.This collaboration arrives at a pivotal time for Semenyo—who kicked started a season marked by decisive goals against the Premier League’s elite, including Manchester City and Liverpool, and pivotal performances in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign. As his star continues to ascend, the partnership aims to craft a legacy that goes beyond goals and trophies, positioning Semenyo as a leading figure in purposeful athlete branding.Blueprintx, who’s current clients include Tony Adams MBE, Fikayo Tomori, Sergiño Dest, Chemmy Alcott and Mat Horne, are leaders in building brands on behalf of talent whilst driving commercial opportunities. The agency will play a central role in elevating Semenyo’s profile, fostering relationships with sponsors, and driving forward new commercial opportunities that align with the footballer’s values and career trajectory.Matt Green, Commercial Director for Antoine Semenyo and CEO of Reach Communications, shares insight into the partnership’s deeper mission:“Antoine embodies the new generation of athletes—not just gifted on the field, but highly conscious of the impact they can make off it. This partnership is about building a legacy rooted in authenticity, community, and positive change. We’re committed to amplifying his voice in a way that resonates with fans, sponsors, and the wider public alike. Together with Blueprintx, and leveraging our networks across Europe and the Middle East, we’re crafting a future where athlete branding is a force for inspiration and real-world impact.”Blueprintx Co-Founder George Woffenden added:“Working with Antoine is an exciting opportunity to help one of football’s brightest young talents translate his on-pitch success into powerful commercial and community influence. Our approach is to build genuine, long-term relationships between athletes and their audiences, and Antoine’s ambition and integrity align perfectly with this vision. Partnering with Reach Communications gives us a strong foundation to ensure his story is told authentically both in the UK and internationally.”As Semenyo continues to make headlines with his performances, this collaboration with Reach Communications and Blueprintx sets a new benchmark for how athletes engage with fans, partners, and communities in the UK and beyond.

Antoine Semenyo in Gozo 2025 Full Recap

