RockToken Launches Pilot Program Offering US$99 Trial Allocation to Showcase Blockchain Performance Contracts

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Finance Limited, operating under the name RockToken , has rolled out an exciting digital asset participation plan aimed at introducing users to the world of blockchain-based performance contracts. Under the initiative, each new participant receives a non-withdrawable trial allocation of US$99, while any interest generated from this amount is credited directly to the user. The company explains that this plan is designed to let users see how rewards are distributed in decentralized computing environments before they dive into any asset allocationThe program features real-time performance dashboards and clearly defined participation terms, providing a transparent framework for users to evaluate contract outcomes. Hardware purchase or maintenance is not required, and the platform has been strengthened with rigorous security and compliance measures in partnership with CertiK, ensuring independent smart contract auditing and risk assessment. By combining controlled access, verifiable metrics, and CertiK-backed audit oversight, the company aims to promote heightened user trust and deliver a performance contract environment where users can confidently assess blockchain operations in practice.A spokesperson for Rocket Finance Limited stated that the initiative is intended to help participants gain a clear understanding of how digital asset performance contracts function, emphasizing transparency and fairness as the central principles of the pilot program. The company noted that this approach is designed not only to introduce users to blockchain-based performance models but also to build confidence in their practical applications.The company further explained that the participation rules are provided in advance and supported by a real-time online dashboard, enabling individuals to monitor outcomes independently. This structure, according to the company, is aimed at allowing participants to focus on evaluating contract performance in a controlled environment without the need to address operational or technical complexities.Rocket Finance Limited’s flagship platform, RockToken, is a cloud-based blockchain ecosystem designed to lower the barriers to participation in decentralized networks. Backed by its native utility token RockCoin, RockToken allows users to engage with blockchain performance contracts—such as computing power services—without having to own or maintain hardware. The platform emphasizes transparency through clearly defined contracts, real-time dashboards, and frequent reporting. In addition, RockToken has formed strategic partnerships (for example with CertiK) to audit its smart contracts and strengthen its security posture, reinforcing trust and reliability across the user experience.

