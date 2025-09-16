THE EU FAB 6 UNVEILS FREE GUIDE FOR HOSTING AUTHENTIC EUROPEAN APERITIVO EVENINGS AT HOME

Aperitivo guide preview

Serving tips, pairing suggestions, expert tricks – everything you need for an at-home tasting experience with the finest European wines and cured meats

ROMA, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the summer comes to an end and routines fall back into place, there’s no better way to reconnect than by welcoming friends around the table once again. This September, The EU Fab 6 campaign invites food lovers to rediscover the pleasure of hosting at home with a European-style aperitivo. Featuring a curated selection of PDO and PGI wines and deli meats, the campaign now offers a free downloadable guide packed with practical tips – from slicing techniques to wine temperatures, from pairing advice to setting up a stylish aperitivo table.Begin with Mortadella Bologna PGI, best enjoyed when sliced thin and smooth, using a meat slicer for uniform, glossy slices. Start cutting from the pointed end, and remove the casing gradually to keep it from drying out. Serving it cubed? Cut just before serving to retain freshness and texture.Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO shine when sliced into thin, round pieces that highlight their intense aroma and compact texture. Pair them with a medium-bodied red or even a dry rosé for a delightful contrast.Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI, though often associated with festive meals, are a comforting surprise on cooler summer nights. Serve them warm, ideally reheated in their own cooking water, and slice them carefully into 1–1.5 cm rounds for an elegant presentation.The wines? Each brings a unique personality to your table – and with the right serving, they truly shine.A white Cadillac or Premières Côtes de Bordeaux reveals its full fruity bouquet when served well-chilled, ideally in a tulip-shaped wine glass to enhance its fruity bouquet. For a refreshing twist on warmer days, try serving it over ice with an orange peel in a frosted tumbler – a modern take on a French classic.Garnacha wines from the PDOs Calatayud, Cariñena, Campo de Borja and Terra Alta offer an incredible variety, making them perfect companions for a wide range of flavours. Crisp white Garnacha is at its best when served nicely chilled, bringing out bright citrus and floral notes. Rosé Garnacha works beautifully slightly cooler than your average white, adding vibrancy to any aperitivo spread. Red Garnacha, with its rich and spicy profile, benefits from being opened a little in advance – just a few minutes is enough to let the aromas unfold. Serve it at room temperature, in a wide glass that allows the wine to breathe.From Italy’s Adriatic coast, Wines of Abruzzo bring remarkable pairing power and diversity. Trebbiano d’Abruzzo PDO is fresh and floral, perfect when served cool to contrast with the richness of cured meats. Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo PDO, a bold and structured rosé, shows beautifully when served slightly chilled, balancing fruitiness with savoury dishes. And Montepulciano d’Abruzzo PDO is your go-to red for depth and character – just let it breathe a little before pouring and enjoy it at a comfortable room temperature to bring out its full flavour.“The aperitivo is more than a pre-dinner ritual – it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the joy of sharing quality food and wine,” says Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner) and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 project. “Each product protected by a PDO or PGI label reflects generations of tradition, care and expertise. With just a few simple steps, anyone can recreate the elegance and conviviality of a true European tasting experience at home.”Ready to host your own tasting?The full downloadable guide includes table setup tips, serving order, and pairing suggestions. Download it now from https://theeufab6.eu/en/event/the-authentic-european-aperitivo/ and bring a taste of Europe to your summer evenings – with The EU Fab 6.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

