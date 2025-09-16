A Powerful New Novel Explores Generational Wounds and Emotional Inheritance

Vladana Rados The Rooth of Karma The Root of Karma

"The Root of Karma" by Vladana Rados released worldwide

Vladana Radoš has given us a timeless masterpiece that speaks to anyone who has ever wondered why certain struggles repeat in their lives. It is a book that both breaks your heart and heals it.” — Catherine B. Roy, bestselling author

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Montenegrin author Vladana Rados has unveiled her debut novel, The Root of Karma (published September 9, 2025), a groundbreaking work that blends fiction, psychology, and spiritual insight to explore how ancestral pain shapes the present.Born in Montenegro in 1988, Radoš holds a Master's degree in Economic Sciences and is a certified member of the International Society for Astrological Research (ISAR). With years of study in consciousness, psychology, and astrology, her literary voice is both deeply intuitive and intellectually profound.Set against the backdrop of a Balkan family saga spanning over a century, The Root of Karma takes readers through silenced generations burdened by loss, duty, and unspoken grief. With poetic realism, it reveals how unhealed wounds echo through families-and how awareness can transform them into freedom.The novel has already begun resonating internationally, praised for its blend of historical depth, spiritual symbolism, and psychological truth. Readers will find themselves not only captivated by the lives of Vera, Danica, Irina, and their family, but also challenged to reflect on their own hidden legacies.About the Author:Vladana Rados (b. April 18, 1988, Montenegro) is a lecturer in karmic and reincarnation astrology and works with clients worldwide. Her work helps people uncover emotional and energetic imprints and embrace self-awareness. The Root of Karma is her debut novel, a literary exploration of the emotional legacy passed down through generations.Availability:The Root of Karma is now available worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and additional leading retailers.

