Global Aircraft Parts Market to hit US$ 1,091.20 million by 2033, Growing at CAGR of 5.02%

global aircraft parts market

Rising passenger traffic, defense upgrades, and digital innovations drive demand for engines, avionics, and composite aircraft parts worldwide.

The aircraft parts market reflects aviation’s evolution balancing safety, sustainability, and innovation, it is propelled by fleet growth, defense priorities & the promise of smarter, greener skies.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft parts market Size , estimated at US$ 702.19 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 1,091.20 million by 2033, advancing at a steady CAGR of 5.02% from 2025 to 2033. Rising air passenger traffic, increasing cargo transport needs, and escalating defense budgets are converging to accelerate demand for aircraft components across civil, military, and general aviation domains.Airlines, military forces, and aircraft OEMs are increasingly focusing on fleet efficiency, safety, and sustainability, which is reshaping demand for key parts such as engines, avionics, landing gear, and composite airframes. At the same time, technological innovations including additive manufacturing, digital twins, predictive maintenance systems, and lightweight composite materials are improving part durability, reducing operational costs, and enhancing environmental performance. Furthermore, international collaborations and joint ventures between OEMs, suppliers, and MRO service providers are enhancing supply chain capabilities and ensuring faster availability of parts in both developed and emerging markets.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):–Defense and Commercial Expansion as Primary Market CatalystsTwo strong pillars defense aviation programs and commercial fleet expansion remain the dominant drivers of the global aircraft parts industry. On the defense side, governments across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East are significantly increasing military spending to upgrade fleets and strengthen air defense capabilities. Programs such as the U.S. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), and India’s fleet modernization initiatives are generating consistent demand for specialized aircraft components, ranging from engines and structural parts to mission-critical avionics.On the commercial side, the global airline industry is preparing for a surge in air travel. According to IATA, passenger traffic is expected to double by 2040, requiring airlines to procure new aircraft while simultaneously upgrading existing fleets. Aircraft OEMs such as Boeing and Airbus are scaling production of their most successful narrow-body models (B737 MAX, A320neo families) and wide-body jets to meet this demand. This production ramp-up translates directly into rising consumption of airframes, engines, interior fittings, electronics, and maintenance-related spare parts.Restraint: Complex Certification Processes and Regulatory ComplianceDespite this strong demand environment, the aircraft parts market is constrained by lengthy certification processes and stringent aviation regulations. Unlike other industrial products, aviation parts must adhere to some of the strictest safety and performance standards in the world. Authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Europe mandate detailed testing and certification before any component can be installed on an aircraft.This certification process, which can take years, significantly slows down the introduction of new technologies and often inflates costs for suppliers. Compliance with international airworthiness standards and traceability requirements also adds layers of complexity, particularly for smaller manufacturers and suppliers in developing markets. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material prices, especially in titanium and composite materials, continue to present challenges for cost efficiency and timely delivery of critical aircraft components.Commercial Aircraft Segment Leading Global DemandAmong all end-use applications, the commercial aircraft parts segment continues to dominate global demand. Airlines are under immense pressure to reduce fuel costs, comply with stricter emission norms, and enhance passenger safety and comfort. This is prompting large-scale investments in modern aircraft as well as spare and replacement parts for fleet maintenance.In North America, fleet modernization programs by leading carriers such as Delta, United, and American Airlines are driving purchases of advanced avionics, cabin interiors, and next-generation engines. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, the rise of low-cost carriers (LCCs) and growing middle-class air travel demand are fueling new aircraft orders at an unprecedented pace. Emerging markets in Africa and Latin America are also witnessing rising commercial fleet expansion, though at a smaller scale. These factors underline the commercial sector’s central role in shaping global aircraft part consumption.North America at the Forefront of Market DevelopmentNorth America accounted for 37.9% of the global aircraft parts market in 2024, solidifying its position as the leading region. The U.S., in particular, plays a pivotal role owing to its massive defense spending, extensive MRO infrastructure, and strong aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. Leading companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Raytheon Technologies, and GE Aerospace contribute to the region’s dominance by continuously innovating and supplying high-performance aircraft parts.Additionally, government-led programs aimed at fleet renewal, expansion of next-generation fighter aircraft, UAV development, and sustainable aviation initiatives are further strengthening regional demand. The presence of a highly integrated supply chain, advanced R&D facilities, and strong OEM-supplier networks ensure that North America continues to remain at the forefront of global aircraft part innovation and adoption.ConclusionThe global aircraft parts market is set for long-term growth, supported by defense modernization initiatives, expanding commercial fleets, and innovations in aviation technologies. Airlines and governments are channeling significant resources into fleet upgrades, while suppliers are leveraging advanced materials, digitalization, and additive manufacturing to deliver safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable parts.Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are increasingly becoming hotspots for aviation investment, further boosting demand for new parts and MRO services. However, the market continues to face headwinds from long certification timelines, compliance burdens, and supply chain uncertainties. With North America accounting for a significant 37.9% share in 2024 and the commercial segment forming the backbone of demand, the industry outlook remains highly promising for the coming decade.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:-Why Choose This Global Aircraft Parts Market Report?• Latest Data & Forecasts: In-depth, up-to-date analysis through 2033• Regulatory Intelligence: Insights into FAA, EASA, and ICAO compliance requirements• Competitive Benchmarking: Evaluate strategies of Boeing, Airbus, Safran, GE Aerospace, , and emerging players• Emerging Market Coverage: Focus on Asia-Pacific and Middle East fleet expansion programs• Actionable Strategies: Identify growth opportunities in fleet modernization, defense upgrades, and MRO partnerships• Expert Analysis: Research led by industry specialists with proven track recordsEmpower your business to stay ahead of regulatory shifts, market disruption, and climate-driven trends. Request your sample or full report today.

