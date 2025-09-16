Lager Market In-depth Analysis, Rising Business Opportunities And Estimated Forecast Till 2030 In New Report

Lager Market

Increase in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, advent of flavored and strong lagers & surge in number of craft breweries have boosted the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lager market size was accounted for $292.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $392.0 billion by 2030, and growing with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, advent of flavored and strong lagers, and surge in number of craft breweries have boosted the growth of the global lager market. However, strict government policies, volatile raw materials prices, and availability of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing millennial population, developing markets, and popularity of lager among young population are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF (263 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14203 Growing popularity and demand for low ABV content beverages particularly among health conscious population, growing launch of flavored lagers, increasing spending power of the millennial population are likely to increase the lager market demand during the forecast period.Lager beer is a type of beer that is brewed with a slow fermentation process and then chilled. Conditioning the lager at low temperatures slows the yeast's activity and aids in the product's maturation. Herbs and fruits are frequently added to the drink to give it a distinct flavor and scent. Depending on the style and recipe of the formulation, the alcohol percentage in lager can range from less than 3% to 40% by volume (ABV). Beer has been shown to help prevent disorders of the heart and circulatory system, such as atherosclerosis, angina, stroke, and heart attack, when consumed in moderation.The lager market is expected to increase faster as people becoming more aware of health benefits of lager. Lager is high in vitamins, proteins, and natural antioxidants while being low in calories, carbs, and fat. These nutritional characteristics aid in the prevention of cardiovascular illnesses and the recuperation of muscles. They also aid in lowering cholesterol and raising HDL levels in the body.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lager-market/purchase-options The lager market is segmented into packaging type, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of packaging type, the market is categorized into glass, metal can, and others. By price point, it is segregated into popular priced, premium, and luxury. According to distribution channel, it is divided into on trade and off trade. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of LAMEA).The global lager market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14203 The global lager industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg A/S, Founders Hill Brewing Co., LLC, Lakefront Brewery Inc, Diageo Plc, Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers, Anchor Brewing Co., LLC, Sierra Neveda Brewing Company, The Boston Beer Company and United Breweries Limited.Trending Reports:Tonic Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-wine-market-A14053 Port Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/port-wine-market-A14260 Pisco Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pisco-market-A13626

