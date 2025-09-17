Global Soda Ash Market Set to Reach US$ 24.83 Billion by 2032, Growing at 2.8% CAGR from 2025-2032

Soda Ash Industry Size

Key companies covered in soda ash market report are The Tata Chemicals Ltd., Nirma, Solvay, Ltd., DCW Ltd., Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd. and others.

Asia Pacific dominated the soda ash mrket with a market share of 54.02% in 2023.” — fortune business insights

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ➡️What is the global soda ash market worth currently, and how large could it become?The global soda ash market was valued at US$ 20.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to US$ 24.83 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of about 2.8% over the 2024–2032 period.➡️Why did the market size drop slightly from 2023 to 2024?The 2024 value is estimated at US$ 19.91 billion, slightly lower than in 2023. This dip can be attributed to post-COVID disruptions, supply chain issues, and reduced demand in some end-use industries.Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate, is a highly versatile alkali chemical with wide-ranging industrial applications. One of its most important uses is in glass manufacturing, where it helps lower the melting point of silica, making production more energy-efficient. In the detergent industry, soda ash serves as a water softener, improving cleaning performance.It is equally significant in the paper industry, where it is used for pulping and as a pH regulator in various chemical processes, including water treatment. Beyond these applications, soda ash is valuable in the textile sector, particularly in dyeing, where it ensures that colors bond effectively to fabrics.In addition to industrial uses, soda ash also plays a role in the food industry. It functions as a food additive, helping regulate acidity and acting as a leavening agent in certain baked goods. This wide spectrum of applications underscores soda ash’s essential role across multiple industries.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/soda-ash-market-110681 ➡️Which region dominates the soda ash market?• Asia Pacific is the leading region, holding around 54.02% market share in 2023.• The market in Asia Pacific was worth US$ 11.16 billion in 2023.• It is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.➡️What are the key applications of soda ash, and which application segment leads?• Major applications include glass, chemicals, soaps & detergents, alumina & mining, and others.• Glass manufacturing is the dominant application segment.• The chemicals segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.➡️What types of soda ash are there, and which has the largest share?• The two main types are Natural soda ash and Synthetic soda ash.• In 2023, synthetic soda ash held the larger market share, particularly in glass manufacturing due to its purity and efficiency in production.• Natural soda ash is projected to grow strongly, especially in detergents, cleaning agents, water treatment, and chemical industries.➡️What are the main drivers of growth in the soda ash market?• Rising demand in the glass industry for construction, automotive, and solar panels.• Expanding use in soaps & detergents.• Growing need in water treatment for pH regulation and softening.• Increasing consumption in chemicals, textiles, and alumina/mining industries.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/soda-ash-market-110681 ➡️What restrains the soda ash market?• Volatility in raw material prices affects production costs.• Environmental and regulatory pressures are pushing for cleaner processes, requiring additional investments.➡️Who are some of the key players in the soda ash market globally?Some major companies include:• Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)• Nirma (India)• Solvay (Belgium)• DCW Ltd. (India)• Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd. (China)Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/soda-ash-market-110681 ➡️What are recent industry developments of note?• Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers in India launched the world’s first green soda ash production plant with a CO₂ recovery unit.• Collaborative projects are underway to develop near-zero emissions synthetic soda ash, involving companies like Unilever, TFL, and Fertiglobe.• Solvay reduced production capacity at its Torrelavega plant in Spain to align with sustainability goals and balance supply with demand.➡️What is the projected growth rate (CAGR) of the market?The soda ash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2024–2032.➡️KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:November 2023: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers (TFL) launches world’s first green soda ash production plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. TFL set up a CO2 recovery plant to capture carbon from coal used as fuel in its boiler for steam production.November 2023: HUL is piloting the production of synthetic soda ash – a key ingredient in laundry powder. The company is collaborating with leading chemical companies TFL and Fertiglobe (the strategic partnership between OCI Global and ADNOC), to pilot the production of near-zero emissions synthetic soda ash – a key ingredient in laundry powder.Read Related Insights:Xylene Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/xylene-market-112831 Basalt Fiber Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/basalt-fiber-market-102317 Nutraceutical Packaging Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nutraceutical-packaging-market-108091 Petrochemicals Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/petrochemicals-market-102363 Superabsorbent polymers Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

