Risk, Resilience, and Real Talk: Don Peterson Opens Up on Divided Attention

Guest Host Rebecca MacKinnon Flips the Script to Explore Don’s Journey and Lessons for Entrepreneurs

If you want a work-life balance, go have it, but please don’t start a company. To get favor with an investor, tell them how many customers you have, how much revenue you make, and the gross margins.” — Don Peterson

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare twist, Divided Attention host Don Peterson takes the hot seat as guest host Rebecca MacKinnon, CEO of 5th Dimension Strategies, guides the conversation. The episode is more than a biography; it’s a window into what drives one of Kansas City’s most seasoned entrepreneurs.Peterson shares candidly about growing up with humble roots, building multiple companies, and betting everything at age 56 to launch the healthcare venture that changed his life. He explains how moments of risk and resilience shaped not only his businesses but also his philosophy on leadership and life.“An idea by itself is just an idea. Now you’re an inventor, you’re not an entrepreneur. If you want a work-life balance, go have it, but please don’t start a company. And if you ever want to get favor with an investor, tell them how many customers you have and how much revenue you’re making and what the gross margins are on that.” — Don PetersonFor MacKinnon, the real story wasn’t in the numbers but in the character traits that carry entrepreneurs through uncertainty.“To not be intimidated by challenges, to actually have a willingness to step outside of your comfort zone and have the confidence that you’ll figure it out, even if there’s not a good path that somebody else has tread, you may just have to make this one up on your own and be comfortable with that.” she says.The episode dives into:* Why Peterson believes raising customers is more valuable than raising capital.* Why timing, resilience, and authenticity matter more than polished business plans.* His advice for young entrepreneurs navigating today’s opportunities and obstacles.It’s a conversation that balances humility with hard truths, underscoring Peterson’s unique perspective after decades in technology, healthcare, and venture capital.WHY LISTEN TO ANY OF OUR 8 PODCASTS NOW AT DIVIDEDATTENTIONPOD.COM?* To Open Your Eyes: Uncover powerful stories often lost in the noise or too uncomfortable for polite society.* To Educate: Learn from the lived experiences of those you might never meet.* Hear things that will challenge your assumptions and shake your belief system.* Get Motivated: Be inspired by stories of perseverance, transformation, and hope.“At Trondheim Studios, we could not be more proud to be Mr. Peterson’s production partner. Having a ringside seat to each episode is an education and his extraordinary ability to communicate consistently leads to thought-provoking and meaningful conversations.” — Jeremey & Amber, Trondheim Studios.ABOUT DIVIDED ATTENTIONWho’s Don Peterson? Peterson has built and advised companies across the spectrum of healthcare, technology, and venture capital. As a serial entrepreneur, Peterson created his first startup, DeskStation Technology, in 1990. After a pivot to healthcare in 2012, he founded IVXpress, Inc. (originally known as Infusion Express, now IVXHealth).Peterson is all about strategy, partnerships, building exceptional teams, and driving systemic change. With Divided Attention, he extends this legacy, amplifying voices, fostering empathy, and inviting listeners to engage with the world more thoughtfully and courageously. He lives with his wife of 47 years in the Kansas City exurbs and enjoys spending his time with his 5 grandchildren. The Divided Attention Podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms or at dividedattentionpod.com.

Flip the Script: Don Peterson

