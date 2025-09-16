D’Art Accomplishes a Milestone of 60,000 Retail Touchpoints Across Diverse Markets D’Art Accomplishes a Milestone of 60,000 Retail Touchpoints Across Diverse Markets D’Art Accomplishes a Milestone of 60,000 Retail Touchpoints Across Diverse Markets D’Art Accomplishes a Milestone of 60,000 Retail Touchpoints Across Diverse Markets D’Art Accomplishes a Milestone of 60,000 Retail Touchpoints Across Diverse Markets

With 150+ clients and global recognition, D’Art Private Limited celebrates nine years of creating retail spaces that connect brands with modern consumers.

Reaching over 60000 retail touchpoints till December 2024 is not just a milestone. Instead, it is a proof of how powerful strategic design becomes when paired with flawless execution.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail design and execution firm established by three best friends in 2016, completes nine years in the respective industry in 2025. With a small office space and just a few chairs in a corporate tower in Delhi NCR, it was the start of something big. The agency now has a team of more than 250 highly qualified members and 10,000+ specialized vendors spread across multiple locations. With its headquarters in Delhi and offices across Faridabad, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc., D’Art has expanded its international footprint and established a corporate presence in Bangladesh, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, and the US.In these nine years of service, D’Art has delivered more than 60,000 retail touchpoints and 450+ ideas, completed over 300 design projects, and worked with 150+ clients. These achievements show not only growth but also steady execution across industries such as electronics, apparel, food and restaurants, paints, FMCG, and wellness. Each individual project has added to the company’s role in shaping the evolving landscape of retail marketing and branding in India.“Our focus has always been on blending innovation with execution. Ideas only matter when they come alive in the real world, and that is where we measure our success,” said Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director at D’Art.Following this approach, D’Art has worked across multiple industries. The following sections highlight some of the key sectors where the company has made a lasting impact.Electronics and Home AppliancesIn electronics, design makes a big difference. D’Art has worked with several retail giants operating in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry. A few names include Crompton, Havells, Hitachi, Bluestar, Mitsubishi, and Orient Electric. The firm collaborated with leading brands to build stores where technology feels easy to explore and reliable. Each retail expansion project focused on clear layouts, smooth customer flow, and good product display.Apparel and LifestyleFashion stores are not just about clothes; they also create a mood. Top Brass, Red Chief, W for Women, and Latin Quarters are just a few leaders from the apparel and lifestyle industry that partnered with D’Art to execute store designs that bring each brand’s story to life. From high end to everyday fashion, the stores were built to connect with customers in a natural way.Food and Restaurant ChainsFor restaurants and cafes, the entire setting is actually a crucial part of the experience. D’Art designed spaces for Dolce Gelato, Laat Saab, Barcelos, Office Office, Janpath Grill, and other renowned food chains, making each place reflect the brand’s personality. From small quick service counters to full dining outlets, the focus was on creating the right atmosphere for food and conversation.Paints IndustryPaint shops are meant to inspire choices. During its initial years of service, JSW Paints was the first brand from the paints industry that offered D'Art a chance to build its expertise in the respective sector. The firm then continuously partnered with leading paint brands such as Berger Paints to create outlets that are both attractive and practical. These store designs made it easier for customers to see, compare, and choose, while giving the brands a stronger presence when expanding to different locations.FMCG and WellnessIn the industry of fast moving consumer goods, visibility is indeed the key to boosted sales and enhanced profitability. Every brand faces its own unique challenges. Some approached D’Art for turnkey rollouts. At the same time, some were specific about their needs. For example, brands like VLCC and Cargill were looking for solutions to increase their visibility in the established space.D’Art supported them with clutter breaking, highly visible retail fixtures that stood out in busy retail spaces. The team designed a shop on wheels for Patanjali, taking the brand closer to its customers even in remote areas where setting up a large store is close to impossible. In the wellness industry, D'Art's work for Maharishi Ayurveda focused on trust and comfort. It was all about highlighting how store design can support healthy living.“Our clients know we are not just designers. We are partners who carry a project from the drawing board to the final customer touchpoint,” added one of the senior marketing strategists at D’Art Private LimitedRecognition for Design ExcellenceIn this 9 year long retail journey, D’Art’s design work has also earned recognition at the A’ Design Award, one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions held annually in Como, Italy. The award celebrates outstanding creativity across industries and is considered a global benchmark for design innovation and execution.In 2020, D’Art received the Silver A’ Design Award for its work with Studds, the world’s largest helmet brand. They designed India’s first ever “phygital” helmet store in Dehradun by combining physical elements with digital ones. The firm installed unique features like an automatic helmet sanitization machine, interactive displays, VR experiences, and touch tables. All these elements encouraged the customers to engage with the brand in different ways. The executed space design honored Studds’ heritage while creating a modern, scalable format that could be rolled out nationwide.The following year, in 2021, D’Art won the Iron A’ Design Award for its project with the House of Red Chief. The brief was to create a global retail identity that brought together multiple product ranges—sports, casual, formal, and women’s fashion—under one roof. The firm executed a well conceptualized store design that included various creative touchpoints, including a climbing wall, treadmill, basketball court, and LED wall, blending shopping with interactive experiences. Also, to help the brand manage more than 3,000 SKUs, D’Art introduced a conveyor belt system that made the store dynamic and functional. Eco friendly materials such as green cast acrylic and paper wood were used, reinforcing sustainability. At the end, Red Chief was delivered with a unique, engaging, and memorable retail format that stood out in the footwear and lifestyle segment.Winning these awards for two consecutive years proved D'Art's ability to compete at an international level and further placed it on the global design map. Also, for retail brands, it is a clear signal that the company brings not only creativity in ideas but also excellence in execution by delivering design solutions that meet world-class standards.Defining Innovation Through ExecutionD’Art’s strength lies in turning ideas into reality. The company brings strategy, design, manufacturing, and execution together under one roof, which has helped it build trust with many industries. By giving equal focus to creativity and on-ground execution, D’Art shows that good retail design is not only about vision but also about discipline in implementation.Looking Ahead!As D’Art Private Limited steps into its 10th year of service, the company is focused on the future. The field of retail is evolving at a rapid speed. Modern consumers now expect brands and their retail spaces to meet their demands in every way possible. Considering this scenario, the retail branding firm aims at creating and executing designs that cater to the changing demands of modern consumers and connect them with the brand. In the upcoming years, D’Art plans to expand across new regions to build stronger partnerships that too, with the same focus on execution that has defined its journey so far.“Retail spaces are evolving into experience spaces. Our role is to make sure brands stay ahead of that curve,” said Rashid, the brand and experience strategist at D’Art Private Limited.

