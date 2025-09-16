Commitbiz Announces Expansion into Corporate Tax Services Across the UAE

With the introduction of corporate tax services we are dedicated to help companies transition smoothly into this new regime of compliance.” — Manu Thomas

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commitbiz LLC, a leading corporate service provider (CSP) has announced its expansion into corporate tax services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The expansion focuses on supporting businesses to keep pace with the evolving regulatory landscape and ensure compliance with the recently introduced corporate tax regime in the UAE.Commitbiz’s comprehensive advisory services are designed to support startups, small and medium enterprises, and multinational companies operating in the UAE. The corporate tax services cover a diverse range of solutions including corporate tax registration, advisory on tax planning and structuring, assessment of tax liabilities, assistance in tax filing, advisory on exemptions and deductions, and ongoing compliance support.Commenting on the expansion, Manu Thomas V, Managing Director of Commitbiz, stated:“Businesses of all kinds play a crucial role in the UAE economy. However, navigating through the corporate tax laws of the country can be challenging for many. With the introduction of corporate tax services we are dedicated to help companies transition smoothly into this new regime of compliance. Through this expansion, we will not only deliver strategic tax advisory but also support long-term financial planning.”The introduction of corporate tax in the UAE marks a significant milestone in the country’s fiscal landscape. As businesses adapt to these changes, the need for professional advisory support by Commitbiz is greater than ever. The expansion is also part of Commitbiz’s broader strategy to provide end-to-end services ranging from business setup in Dubai , visa services, legal services, IP protection, and compliance solutions to advanced financial and tax advisory.About Commitbiz LLCHeadquartered in Dubai, UAE, Commitbiz LLC is an award-winning CSP, offering services related to company formation, licensing, visa services, corporate tax and accounting, AML compliance, PRO services, regulatory compliance, among others.Established in 2007, the company is proud to have been awarded the ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management Systems and the ISO 20700 certification, for its commitment to delivering high-quality services and maintaining transparency in consultancy engagements between the clients and consultants.Today, Commitbiz has many achievements to its credit, like catering to 10,000+ happy clients across 150+ countries. It continues to provide end-to-end solutions that help local and international clients in establishing and growing their businesses across the UAE and the Middle East.

