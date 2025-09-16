Cold Brew Concentrate Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of 6,368.8 Million by 2035 | FactMR Report

The cold brew concentrate market is set for strong growth, driven by demand for convenience, premium flavors, wellness trends, and global expansion.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cold brew concentrate market has been recording strong momentum lately, thanks to shifting consumer preferences toward convenience, quality, and wellness. The global market is expected to reach USD 6,368.8 million by 2035, up from approximately USD 2,950 million in 2025. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.0%.Market Segmentation: Bean Type, Product Type, Packaging, Distribution, and RegionBy Bean TypeWithin the cold brew concentrate market, Arabica beans currently hold the dominant share. Known for their smooth, aromatic flavor and lower bitterness, Arabica beans appeal strongly to consumers looking for premium, café-style experiences at home. Arabica is projected to grow at a higher pace than Robusta, reflecting its stronger alignment with consumer demand for quality and taste. Robusta, while expected to expand as well, caters to more cost-sensitive markets and offers a bolder, stronger flavor profile.By Product TypeCold brew concentrates are generally divided into ready-to-drink (RTD) formats and concentrate pods. Ready-to-drink options are seeing particularly strong growth as modern lifestyles increasingly favor beverages that are quick, convenient, and require minimal preparation. Pods are also gaining popularity, particularly in households that use pod-based brewing systems, but the RTD format leads due to its accessibility and ease of use.By PackagingPackaging plays a vital role in shaping consumer perception of cold brew concentrates. Glass bottles are increasingly associated with premium products and are preferred by brands seeking to highlight quality and sustainability. They are also perceived as more eco-friendly and effective in preserving freshness. Plastic bottles, however, continue to find favor in mass-market segments due to their affordability, lighter weight, and practicality in transport and storage.By Distribution ChannelDistribution of cold brew concentrates is split mainly between online platforms and traditional retail stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Online retail is expanding rapidly, fueled by the growth of e-commerce and the convenience it offers. Consumers are increasingly comfortable purchasing beverages online, particularly from specialty retailers and brand websites. At the same time, brick-and-mortar outlets remain significant, especially in regions where in-store shopping continues to dominate.By RegionGeographically, North America leads the cold brew concentrate market. The region benefits from a strong coffee culture, high levels of disposable income, and established distribution networks. Europe follows closely, with Western European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France experiencing rising demand for smooth, low-acid coffee beverages. Asia-Pacific is poised to deliver the highest growth, with China expected to record the strongest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, disposable incomes, and exposure to Western coffee culture are driving adoption across Asian markets, while countries such as Japan and South Korea already display strong coffee consumption trends. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, with urban centers in Brazil, Mexico, and the Gulf countries showing growing interest in modern and premium coffee products.Key Drivers of GrowthSeveral factors are propelling the cold brew concentrate industry forward. First, the rising demand for convenience is creating a favorable environment for ready-to-drink formats that can be consumed at home, at work, or on the go. Second, the trend toward premiumization is boosting demand for Arabica-based concentrates, with consumers seeking out smoother flavors and café-quality experiences. Finally, health and wellness trends are contributing to the appeal of cold brew concentrates, as they are often perceived as being less acidic and gentler on the digestive system compared to traditional hot coffee.Challenges Facing the MarketDespite its positive outlook, the cold brew concentrate market faces several challenges. Production costs are relatively higher compared to traditional coffee, given the longer brewing times and specialized equipment required. These costs are often passed on to consumers, making cold brew concentrates more expensive and potentially limiting adoption in price-sensitive regions. Maintaining product freshness and shelf stability is another challenge, especially in markets where cold-chain infrastructure is less developed. Additionally, consumer awareness in some regions remains limited, requiring companies to invest in marketing and education to drive adoption.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10999 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company Competitor Analysis and Recent DevelopmentsThe competitive landscape of the cold brew concentrate market is becoming increasingly dynamic. Leading players include multinational giants as well as specialty coffee roasters. Companies are actively innovating in terms of flavors, packaging, and distribution strategies to capture greater market share. Many are also investing in sustainable practices and premium packaging to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.Recent developments highlight the pace of innovation within the sector. In July 2025, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea launched Fitz Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, signaling the growing popularity of specialty cold brew products. In January 2025, Nescafé introduced its first liquid espresso concentrate in the U.S. market, underscoring the entry of major global brands into this fast-growing category. These moves reflect a broader industry trend of expanding product lines, exploring premium formats, and targeting both online and offline sales channels.Market OutlookThe future of the cold brew concentrate market appears robust. With strong consumer demand for convenience, premium flavors, and wellness-oriented beverages, the industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Growth in Asia-Pacific markets, particularly China, will likely shape the global landscape, while North America and Europe remain strongholds for innovation and premiumization. As competition intensifies, companies will focus increasingly on product differentiation, sustainable practices, and targeted marketing strategies.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Organic Food Color Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/organic-food-color-market Glutamic Acid Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/glutamic-acid-market Durian Fruit Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/durian-fruit-market Nutraceutical Confectionery Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/nutraceutical-confectionery-market Editor’s Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Fact.MR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Cold Brew Concentrate Market as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.