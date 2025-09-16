From Groceries to Gardens: Australians Now Ordering Lawn Mowing Through Apps with LawnQ

The Australian Lawn Care App LawnQ Logo

Lifestyle shift extends on-demand convenience from grocery apps to backyard care

Australians are already used to ordering groceries, rides, and takeaways through an app. Now they can tick lawn mowing off that list too,” said Paul Hawzi, Founder of LawnQ"” — Paul Hawzi

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australians have embraced digital convenience, from ordering takeaway to getting groceries delivered. Now, the same lifestyle shift is reaching the backyard. LawnQ, the Australian-developed lawn care platform, is bringing on-demand mowing and gardening services into the app economy, making it as easy to book a mow as it is to order dinner.Convenience Driving Lifestyle Changes“People are already used to opening an app to buy groceries, book a ride, or order takeaway. Now, that same convenience is coming to lawn care,” said Paul Hawzi, Founder of LawnQ. “It’s no longer about spending your weekend mowing the lawn - it’s about reclaiming that time while knowing a professional will do the job quickly and reliably.”From Sydney to Perth: Lawn Care Just Got EasierLawnQ has expanded across major Australian cities including " Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, offering fast bookings, instant pricing, and secure payments. The service is already helping time-poor households and busy families enjoy more of their weekends:Empowering Local ProvidersFor providers, LawnQ offers a chance to grow their customer base without relying on word-of-mouth or expensive advertising. “Our platform gives local mowing professionals more autonomy and flexibility,” said the Founder. “They can manage bookings, secure payments, and focus on their craft without chasing invoices or paying franchise fees.”Why This Story MattersThe rise of LawnQ highlights a wider trend: Australians now expect the same speed and ease in home services that they do in food and grocery delivery. LawnQ is positioning itself as the bridge between this demand and local supply – turning backyards into part of the digital convenience revolution.About LawnQLawnQ is an Australian-born lawn mowing and garden care platform that connects homeowners with local providers in just a few clicks. With real-time booking, instant pricing, and secure payment processing, LawnQ is transforming the way Australians look after their lawns. Available in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, LawnQ empowers homeowners and providers alike to save time and grow opportunities.Media ContactName: Paul Hawzi – FounderCompany: LawnQ Pty LtdEmail: admin@lawnq.com.auWebsite: https://lawnq.com.au/

