Retail Show 2025 Opens Complimentary Visitor Registrations

Saudi Retail Show 2025

Discover the future of retail at Retail Show 2025, Oct 7–8 in Riyadh, featuring top speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitor registrations are now open for the highly anticipated Retail Show 2025, taking place on Oct 07- 08, 2025 at the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport. Returning bigger than ever, this event will be the epicentre of retail innovation, bringing together the industry’s most influential voices for two days of exhibitions, strategic dialogue, and high-value networking.

The visitors will gain free access to world-class content, networking with industry decision makers and exploring the future of retail. With thousands of attendees, a world-class speaker lineup, and various exhibitors, Retail Show 2025 is the premier destination for discovering opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s booming retail sector. The Kingdom is on track to exceed $200 billion in retail market value by 2028, presenting a golden opportunity for global and regional players.

The exhibition floor at the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading companies including Quattrobi, Globant, ZULTEC, LinkMisr, DRB Logistic Solutions, Shark Shopfits Private Limited, TurnB Business Services, and more.

The conference programme features exclusive insights from industry and government leaders. Confirmed organisations include Al Othaim Life Co., Namshi, DHL, MishiPay, Red Sea Global, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Ministry of Economy & Planning, Adidas, Converse UAE, and many more.

Across two dynamic days at the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, attendees will explore the latest trends in e-commerce, supply chain & logistics, AI-driven solutions, omnichannel strategies, sustainability, and Saudi Giga projects. Beyond the sessions, visitors will gain access to high-level networking with policymakers, investors, retailers, and innovators who are shaping the future of the retail landscape.

Editor’s Note

The Retail Show will be hosted at the Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, with a strengthened speaker lineup, broader cross-sector representation, and a focus on innovation driving Saudi Arabia’s retail boom. Registration is open for visitors and journalists interested in media accreditation, exclusive interviews, or coverage opportunities are encouraged to contact the press office.

Media Contact:

Zeenish Imroz

Asst. Manager, PR & Communications

Email- zeenish@valiantbmedia.com

Contact number- +966 597974876

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.