Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Size Worth $12.76 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025

How Much Is The Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Worth?

There has been a consistent growth in the market size of architectural acoustic panels over the past few years. The market is predicted to expand from a value of $10.02 billion in 2024 to $10.34 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors such as precision agriculture, cost-effectiveness, the rise in global population, productivity and efficiency improvements, diminished environmental footprint and clear demonstration of Return on Investment (ROI) have all largely contributed to the growth during the historical period.

Expectations are high for the architectural acoustic panels market, as it is forecasted to significantly expand in the following years. For example, it is projected to reach a value of $12.76 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The anticipated growth during this period is linked to ongoing labor issues, the effects of global climate change, smart farming strategies, increasing acceptance of specialty crops, worries about global food security, and beneficial governmental policies. Key trends for the same period might include independent harvesting machinery, innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence, the incorporation of sensor technology, remote oversight and controlling, data-driven decision processes, and cooperative industry partnerships.

What Are The Factors Driving The Architectural Acoustic Panels Market?

The architectural acoustic panels market is forecasted to grow substantially due to an uptick in construction activities. These activities encompass an expansion in building projects and infrastructure in a specific region or country. It's often influenced by factors such as soaring population, urban development, and economic progress. As there's a surge in construction work, the need for buildings having enhanced acoustics simultaneously amplifies. It's exceptionally vital in heavily inhabited urban regions where noise contamination is a considerable issue. For instance, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a government agency based in the UK, estimated an augmentation of 0.4% in monthly construction yield in August 2024. This increment in monthly production was due to a 1.6% boost in new assignments. Consequently, the growth of the architectural acoustic panels market is fueled by the increase in construction operations.

Who Are The Major Players In The Architectural Acoustic Panels Market?

Major players in the Architectural Acoustic Panels include:

• AWI Licensing LLC,

• BEIYANG Building Material Co. Ltd.,

• G&S Acoustics Inc.,

• Knauf Insulation Inc.,

• Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd.,

• Star Brand Youshiji Building Materials Co. Ltd.,

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.,

• Green Acoustics,

• Hebei Borunde Building Materials Co. Ltd.,

• Hunter Douglas Group.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Architectural Acoustic Panels Market In The Globe?

Emerging trends in the architectural acoustic panels market are heavily centered around product innovations. To maintain their foothold within the market, firms within this sector are developing new product systems. A key example is Zentia, a British enterprise specializing in state-of-the-art wall and ceiling solutions, which introduced the Sonify Wall Absorbers Grid System in May 2024. This groundbreaking product aims to amplify acoustic performance in diverse settings. It provides customizable panel sizes and forms that allow for flexible installation in venues like offices, educational institutions and auditoriums. The Sonify system makes use of advanced materials for effective sound absorption, while concurrently maintaining visual appeal. It presents a sleek look that complements contemporary decor and is also environmentally friendly, constructed from sustainable resources, and contributes to better indoor air quality, making it an ideal selection for eco-conscious projects.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Share?

The architectural acoustic panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Horizontal Acoustic Panel, Vertical Acoustic Panel

2) By Product Type: Metal Acoustic Panels, Plastic Acoustic Panels, Wood Acoustic Panels, Other Product Types

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

4) By End-Users: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Horizontal Acoustic Panel: Ceiling Panels, Wall Panels, Baffles

2) By Vertical Acoustic Panel: Wall-Mounted Panels, Freestanding Panels, Room Dividers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Architectural Acoustic Panels Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the architectural acoustic panels market and is also predicted to be the most rapidly expanding region during the forecast period. The areas investigated in the report pertaining to the architectural acoustic panels market encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

