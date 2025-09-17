The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market to Reach USD $1021.65 Billion by 2029 at 6.2 CAGR

It will grow to $1021.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market In 2025?

The market for single-family housing construction (individual houses) has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $771.08 billion in 2024 to $804.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include economic expansion, increased consumer confidence, low mortgage rates, rising population and household formation, government housing policies and incentives, and dynamics of the real estate market.

The market for single-family housing construction (individual houses) is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is estimated to reach $1021.65 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Various factors such as demographic changes, millennial homeownership, entry-level housing affordability challenges, interest rate volatility, sustainable and energy-efficient building projects, as well as urban restoration and redevelopment are believed to drive this growth in the prediction period. Key trends expected during this period are centered around designs promoting wellness, outdoor living areas, use of advanced technology in construction processes, economical housing solutions, resilient constructions resistant to disasters, and construct customization and personalization.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market?

The growth of the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market is predicted to be spurred on by the increasing demand for housing. The term housing demand defines the variety and quantity of homes that individuals will decide to reside in based upon their monetary capacity and personal tastes. Housing is viewed as an economic investment by households and developers, providing shelter and protection against harsh weather conditions as well as deterring street crime. As a result, there's an upward trend in the construction of single-family homes. In February 2023, for example, the Census Bureau, a primary agency of the Federal Statistical System in the US, reported that the authorization of privately-owned housing units by building permits had reached 1,524,000; this was a significant increase of 13.8% from the revised rate of 1,339,000 in January. Thus, the expanding housing demand is fueling the growth of the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Industry?

Major players in the Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) include:

• Skanska AB

• Bouygues Construction SA

• ACS Group Inc.

• Lindal Cedar Homes Inc.

• Algeco Scotsman Inc.

• Skyline Champion Corporation

• D.R. Horton Inc.

• Lennar Corporation

• PulteGroup Inc.

• NVR Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market?

The single-family home construction (individual houses) market is currently experiencing a notable trend of embracing technological advancements. Key players in this field are making use of cutting-edge technologies like modular construction, AI, digital twins, blockchain, virtual and augmented reality, 4D simulations, and 3D printing to expedite construction processes while cutting down on costs. For instance, in January 2023, South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) collaborated with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to unveil the country's inaugural 3D printed structure. The process involves a 3D concrete printer moving along a predetermined path, printing in layers, and utilizing computer-controlled robots to form 3D structures for houses and other infrastructure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market Report?

The single-family housing construction (individual houses) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

2) By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Other Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent: Traditional Single-Family Homes, Modular Homes, Manufactured Homes

2) By Relocatable: Mobile Homes, Temporary Housing Units, Prefabricated Homes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses) Market By 2025?

In 2024, the single-family housing construction (individual houses) market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report predicts that Europe will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast. The report encompasses data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

