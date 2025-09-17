Conditioning Agent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Conditioning Agent Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Conditioning Agent Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the conditioning agent industry has experienced robust growth. The market size is predicted to expand from $11.08 billion in 2024 to $11.78 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened consumer consciousness, urban development, modifications in lifestyle patterns, the expansion of the personal care sector, the impact of social media and celebrity endorsements, and a rise in disposable income.

The market size for conditioning agents is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, hitting $15.24 billion by 2029 with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period is attributed to various factors such as the escalating demand for personal care products, increasing consciousness about skin and hair health, the expansion of the cosmetics industry, an inclination towards natural and organic trends, and the impact of an ageing population. Upcoming trends forecasted for the period include a rise in the use of personal care items, significant growth in the hair care sector, expansion in the cosmetics sector, growing favourability for multifunctional products, and a surge in consumer awareness.

Download a free sample of the conditioning agent market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18316&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Conditioning Agent Market?

The propelling of growth in the conditioning agent market is anticipated to be driven by the cosmetic industry's expansion. The cosmetic industry, which is involved in the production, distribution, and selling of beauty and personal care products, is witnessing growth due to a surge in consumer demand for skincare products, innovative formulations, and the broadening of distribution channels. Conditioning agents are used in the cosmetic industry to improve the texture, hydration, and overall health of hair and skin in various personal care products. As per the International Trade Administration, a US government agency, in July 2022, the Canadian cosmetic market reportedly generated approximately $1.2 billion in revenue in 2021. The market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.45%, with predictions pointing towards an achievement of $1.8 billion by 2024. Thus, the conditioning agent market's growth is fueled by the cosmetic industry's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Conditioning Agent Market?

Major players in the Conditioning Agent include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay S.A.

• Kao Corporation

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Nouryon

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Conditioning Agent Market?

Leading companies in the conditioning agent market are aiming to establish a supremacy in the industry by developing cutting-edge products such as quat-free conditioning agents. These are haircare innovations designed to untangle and condition hair without the need for quaternary ammonium compounds (quats). In May 2023, for example, Croda International plc, a British chemical corporation, brought to market Incromine BD, a quat-free conditioning agent, in response to growing demand for responsible and moral haircare solutions. Incromine BD is a versatile, creamy conditioner that tames unruly hair and gives excellent detangling benefits. Fully biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free, it offers an appealing alternative to the synthetic quaternary ammonium compounds (quats) found in many hair conditioners, shampoos, and lotions. This product boasts 73% content that is naturally derived, non-GMO, certified Halal and is included in the Inventory of Existing Cosmetic Ingredients in China (IECIC). Due to its sustainability and efficiency, Incromine BD is predicted to be favored by formulators looking for top-grade, quat-free conditioning agents that resonate with the clean beauty trend and consumer desire for transparency and ethical ingredient sourcing.

How Is The Conditioning Agent Market Segmented?

The conditioning agentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Skin Conditioning Agents, Hair Conditioning Agents, Fabric Conditioning Agents

2) By Price Range: Economic, Medium, Premium

3) By Sales Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Online, Others Sales Channel

4) By Application: Creams And Lotions, Body Wash, Face Wash, Shampoo, Hair Conditioners, Hair Serum And Gels, Fabric Conditioners, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Skin Conditioning Agents: Emollients, Humectants, Occlusives, Anti-Aging Agents, Soothing And Healing Agents, Moisturizers, Exfoliants

2) By Hair Conditioning Agents: Silicone-Based Conditioners, Protein-Based Conditioners, Fatty Alcohol-Based Conditioners, Natural Oil-Based Conditioners, Humectants For Hair, Anti-Frizz Agents, pH Adjusters For Hair, Detangling Agents

3) By Fabric Conditioning Agents: Softening Agents, Anti-Static Agents, Fragrance Agents, Color Protecting Agents, Water Repellent Agents, Anti-Wrinkle Agents, Fabric Refreshers And Odor Neutralizers



View the full conditioning agent market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/conditioning-agent-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Conditioning Agent Market?

In 2024, Europe held the dominant position in the conditioning agent market. The region predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate in the future is Asia-Pacific. The report on the conditioning agent market provides coverage for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Conditioning Agent Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Airconditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airconditioning-equipment-global-market-report

Ventilation Heating Airconditioning And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-airconditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Steam And Air Conditioning Supply Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steam-and-air-conditioning-supply-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.