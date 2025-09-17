Biogas Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biogas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Biogas Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the biogas market size. It is projected to expand from $82.1 billion in 2024 to $87.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth during the historic period is due to the development of emerging markets, the rising demand for clean energy sources, the significant environmental impact from traditional power generation, an upsurge in demand within the automotive and transportation sectors, and a rise in fuel costs.

The market size for biogas is set for significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a staggering $112.09 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Reasons for this predicted growth include governmental backing, worldwide population expansion and city development, the transition towards other energy generation sources, heightened global consciousness about curbing greenhouse gas emissions, and boosted research and development (R&D) activities. Furthermore, key upcoming trends consist of a focus on liquified biogas, fresh investments, advancing technology, product novelty, strategic alliances and partnerships, and extending facilities.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biogas Market Landscape?

The surge in research and development endeavors will bolster the growth of the biogas market. Biofuels, derived from hydrocarbon-rich biological entities such as plants or microalgae through different conversion processes like thermal, chemical, or biochemical, are used similarly to regular fuels. Biofuels like biodiesel, biogas, and syngas are burned to produce energy. These research and development endeavors range from manufacturing to processing, and also include testing and inspecting materials using varying technologies to enhance the quality of the final products. For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE) in January 2023, declared over $100 million in funding to boost US biofuels production. This initiative by the Biden administration aims at reducing transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and achieving climate targets. The department plans on distributing $118 million across 17 projects that are focused on expediting the production of biofuels, sourced from biomass which comprises agricultural waste, soybean oil, and animal fats. This allocation is an addition to the over $500 million that the DOE has invested in bioenergy and biorefinery research and development over the past couple of years. Therefore, it can be inferred that the rise in research and development activities will propel the biogas market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biogas Market?

Major players in the Biogas include:

• Engie SA

• Air Liquide

• EnviTec Biogas AG

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Gasum Oy

• Ameresco

• Wartsila

• Schmack Biogas GmbH

• Future Biogas Limited

• Weltec Biopower GmbH

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biogas Sector?

Firms in the biogas industry are concentrating their efforts on technological improvements in order to entrench their market position. Take for example, Volvo Trucks, a truck-manufacturing firm based in Sweden, which in February 2023 introduced an enhanced gas-powered truck capable of running on liquified biogas. The company boosted the horsepower of their Volvo FH (Forward control High entry) and FM (Forward control Medium height cab) gas-powered trucks from 420 and 460 to 500. These trucks now also boast of significant technological enhancements that boost their fuel efficiency by up to 4%. Alongside this, they are equipped with a gas tank that is 10% larger, allowing for an extended range.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biogas Market

The biogasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Agricultural Waste, Other Sources

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

3) By End-User: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Cogeneration, Other End-Users

Sebsegments:

1) By Municipal Waste: Food Waste, Yard Waste, Sewage Sludge, Organic Fraction Of Municipal Solid Waste (OFMSW)

2) By Industrial Waste: Food Processing Waste, Dairy Waste, Brewery Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste

3) By Agricultural Waste: Crop Residues (Straw, Husks), Animal Manure (Cattle, Poultry, Swine), Agro-Industrial By-Products

4) By Other Sources: Landfill Gas, Wastewater Treatment Plant Effluent, Energy Crops

Biogas Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the biogas market, with Asia-Pacific projected to witness the most accelerated growth in the forecasted period. The biogas market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

