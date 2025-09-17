Gas Separation Membrane Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Gas Separation Membrane Market?

There has been substantial growth in the market size of the gas separation membrane in the past few years. The market is set to expand from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period are industrial expansion, environmental legislation, explorations in the oil and gas industry, environmental awareness in manufacturing, water treatment processes, and food and beverage processing.

Anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, the gas separation membrane market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.6 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be tied to the advancement of the hydrogen economy, the manufacturing of electronics, air division for industrial gases, the pulp and paper sector, the rising need for pure energy, and conversion of waste to energy. Some key trends during this period are likely to include polymer membrane technologies, the capture and storage of carbon (CCS), hollow fibre membranes, metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes, and air separation units (ASUs).

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market?

The rise in biogas demand is bolstering the gas separation membrane market. Biogas, a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and trace gases formed by anaerobic decomposition of organic matter, is increasingly sought after due to sustainability and environmental safety concerns. Gas separation membranes play a crucial role in its production. The American Biogas Council noted in February 2024 that 2023 saw record growth for the third straight year, with nearly 100 new projects worth $1.8 billion. More than 100 new projects are also expected in 2024. Hence, growing biogas adoption is spurring the gas separation membrane market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Gas Separation Membrane Market?

Major players in the Gas Separation Membrane include:

• Schlumberger Limited

• Evonik Industries AG

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Air Liquide Advanced Separations

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• UBE Corporation

• Honeywell UOP LLC

• Chart Industries Inc.

• Yantai Moon New Energy Materials Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Gas Separation Membrane Market In The Future?

Key players in the gas separation membrane market are focusing on developing biogas membrane technology to improve the efficiency of biogas purification processes. Named biogas membrane technology, this advanced filtration system can selectively separate specific gases such as methane and carbon dioxide from biogas, purifying it and making it suitable for renewable energy applications. This technological innovation is extensively utilized in waste management and renewable-energy industries to enhance the quality of biogas for various uses including electricity generation, vehicle fuel, and addition into natural gas pipelines. For example, in September 2024, the Germany-based chemical firm, Evonik, introduced its most recent biogas membrane named the SEPURAN Green G5X 11, which is particularly engineered to increase the effectiveness of biogas conversion into renewable natural gas (RNG) for large projects like landfills, agricultural sites, and wastewater management facilities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gas Separation Membrane Market Report?

The gas separation membranemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polyimide And Polyaramid, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate, Other Products

2) By Module: Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Plate And Frame, Other Modules

3) By Application: Nitrogen Generation And Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapor Or Gas Separation, Vapor Or Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, Other Application

4) By End Use Industry: Chemical, Oil And Gas Industry, Electric Power, Food And Beverages, Other End Use Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Polyimide And Polyaramid: High-performance Polyimide Membranes, Polyaramid Membranes

2) By Polysulfone: Asymmetric Polysulfone Membranes, Composite Polysulfone Membranes

3) By Cellulose Acetate: Flat Sheet Cellulose Acetate Membranes, Hollow Fiber Cellulose Acetate Membranes

4) By Other Products: Ceramic Membranes, Mixed Matrix Membranes, Metal Membranes

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the gas separation membrane market and is projected to maintain swift growth in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in regards to the gas separation membrane market.

