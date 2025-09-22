Aitken Spence Hotels Unveils Christmas and New Year Programme Across Sri Lanka

SRI LANKA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This festive season, Aitken Spence Hotels brings together heritage, coast, rainforest, and hill-country charm with a programme of celebrations across its collection. From Kandy’s peaks to Passikudah’s shores, Deniyaya’s rainforests to Kalutara’s beachfront, each destination marks the holidays in a way that reflects its setting.

At Earl’s Regency, Kandy, December arrives with terrace mixology, high teas accented with festive flavours, and handcrafted treats at the Sugarplum Boutique. Christmas Eve is centered around a gala dinner, followed by roasts and carols on Christmas Day. The year concludes with a Midnight Masquerade Gala, a blend of dining and celebration set against the hills.

On the east coast, Amethyst Resort, Passikudah offers a season shaped by the sea. Wine-inspired events span the month, leading to a “Christmas in Wonderland” gala and a Christmas Day feast. New Year’s Eve takes the form of a themed soirée with fire shows and live music, followed by a Russian New Year Beach BBQ. BBQ & Pour nights continue into January, extending the spirit of the season.

At The Rainforest Ecolodge, Deniyaya, Christmas is celebrated under the canopy. A starlit dinner on Christmas Eve sets the tone, while Christmas and New Year afternoons bring high teas crafted from local ingredients. The year ends with a six-course Jungle Dinner, an experience immersed in the sights and sounds of the rainforest.

By the southern coast, Turyaa Kalutara presents a varied festive line-up. Tree lighting ceremonies, poolside DJ nights, cultural showcases, and family-friendly workshops set the rhythm of the season. Gala dinners on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are complemented by Boxing Day buffets, holiday high teas, and a New Year’s Day brunch by the sea.

Across the collection, Aitken Spence Hotels weaves together festive dining, seasonal rituals, and distinctive settings. From mist and rainforest to coast and city, the holidays are designed as moments to gather, savour, and celebrate.

