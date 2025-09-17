Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Bifold Doors Market Worth?

The market size for bifold doors has experienced consistent expansion in recent years. An increase from $11.25 billion in 2024 to $11.8 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The upward trend during the historical period is linked to the expansion of the construction sector, the emergence of green buildings, the development of the restaurant industry, and the escalating consumer inclination towards contemporary interior designs.

The market for bifold doors is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with its size projected to reach $15.47 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This projected surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating investments in domestic reconditioning and modernization activities, increased acceptance of multifamily residences, the burgeoning residential sector, and intensifying investments in infrastructure. Prominent trends during the forecast duration encompass energy-saving bifold door mechanisms, technological progression, product enhancements, and strategic partnerships and takeovers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Bifold Doors Market?

The upward trajectory of the bifold doors market can be linked to the expansion of the construction industry. The term 'construction industry' refers to a segment of the manufacturing and commerce sectors that encompasses infrastructure enhancement, repair, modernization, and preservation. The rapid progression of industrialization and urbanization has stimulated a surge in construction undertakings. As a result, the demand for bifold doors is increasing. These doors are ideal for home renovation projects and offer heightened security for both residential and non-residential buildings including schools, universities, corporate offices and government entities. The Australian Bureau of Statistics, a national statistical department headquartered in Australia, highlighted in August 2024 that the valuation of approved building projects in the residential sector climbed to 7,956.4 million. This is a significant increase from 7,164.2 million recorded in August 2023, demonstrating a notable escalation in construction-related operations. Hence, the expansion within the construction sector is the major force propelling growth in the bifold doors market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bifold Doors Market?

Major players in the Bifold Doors include:

• Andersen Corporation

• Pella Corporation

• JELD-WEN Inc.

• Ply Gem Industries Inc.

• Cascade Windows Inc.

• Nana Wall Systems Inc.

• VEKA AG

• Origin Frames Ltd

• AG Millworks

• YSR Security System Pvt. Ltd

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bifold Doors Industry?

Major businesses in the bifold doors market are concentrating on the creation of novel folding door systems, such as advanced folding door models, to augment natural light and offer extensive views while merging beauty and functionality. These superior folding door models have excellent insulation, robustness, and ease of use, improving both functionality and aesthetics in domestic and commercial settings. For example, in January 2023, LaCantina, an American company, introduced the V2 Folding Door, a contemporary system to amplify natural light and give wide-ranging views. With exceedingly thin stiles and rails for maximum glass coverage, the V2 merges beauty and practicality. It comes with a multi-point lock system, concealed grips, and concealed hinges, providing a sleek, minimalist aesthetic. The thermally managed profiles provide consistent energy efficiency and comfort throughout the year, making it an elite choice for infusing light and space into living areas.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bifold Doors Market Share?

The bifold doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: French Doors, Sliding Pocket Doors

2) By Material: Wood, Metal, Glass, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Other Materials

3) By Application: Interior Doors, Exterior Doors

4) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By French Doors: Double French Doors, Single French Doors

2) By Sliding Pocket Doors: Standard Sliding Pocket Doors, Customized Sliding Pocket Doors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bifold Doors Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the bifold doors market with anticipated growth. The report encapsulates data from regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

