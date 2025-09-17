Bathtub Market to Reach $9.87 Billion by 2029 with 3.3 CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Bathtub Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a slight increase in the size of the bathtub market. It is projected to increase from $8.61 billion in 2024 to $8.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%. Factors such as the surge in housing construction, economic growth, shifting lifestyle patterns, the aging population, dynamics in the real estate market, and cultural influences contribute to the growth experienced during the historic period.

The bathtub industry is anticipated to witness consistent expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a market value of $9.87 billion by 2029, featuring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The predicted progress in this period can be credited to causes such as a heightened interest in health and wellness, initiatives encouraging water conservation, the surge in e-commerce, worldwide health apprehensions, and regulatory standards on a global level. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period incorporate intelligent bathtubs, compact designs that save space, customization capabilities, advancements in construction materials, luxurious and spa-like amenities, plus easily accessible bathtub designs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bathtub Market?

The bathtub market is growing due to the progression in the hospitality sector. This sector involves a wide array of businesses and amenities aimed at providing lodging, food, and diverse sorts of entertainment and services to guests. Bathtubs, in this industry, play a significant role in improving the general client experience by offering multiple facilities promoting comfort, relaxation, and overall contentment. For example, as per the American Hotel and Lodging Association's research in 2023, there was a rise in hotel income from $189.07 billion in 2022 to $197.48 billion in 2023 in the United States. Consequently, the development of the hospitality sector pushes forward the growth of the bathtub market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bathtub Market?

Major players in the Bathtub include:

• Kohler Co.

• Jacuzzi Brands LLC

• American Standard Brands

• Toto Ltd.

• Roca Sanitario S.A.

• LIXIL Corporation

• Duravit AG

• Villeroy & Boch AG

• MAAX Bath Inc.

• Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Bathtub Market?

Technological progress is fast becoming a prevalent trend in the bathtub market. Major firms in the sector are concentrating their efforts on technological evolution to provide improved products to their clientele. For example, Kohler, in January 2022, introduced the PerfectFill technology bathtub. This bathtub utilizes voice command technology, Alexa specifically, to fill and drain water. Composed of a drain kit and a digital valve, PerfectFill ensures the bath reaches the decided temperature and water level.

How Is The Bathtub Market Segmented?

The bathtub market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic, Cast Iron, Fiberglass

2) By Shapes: Rectangular, Square, Oval

3) By Installation: Free Standing, Alcove, Drop In

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic: Freestanding Acrylic Bathtubs, Alcove Acrylic Bathtubs, Corner Acrylic Bathtubs, Drop-In Acrylic Bathtubs

2) By Cast Iron: Freestanding Cast Iron Bathtubs, Alcove Cast Iron Bathtubs, Clawfoot Cast Iron Bathtubs, Drop-In Cast Iron Bathtubs

3) By Fiberglass: Freestanding Fiberglass Bathtubs, Alcove Fiberglass Bathtubs, Corner Fiberglass Bathtubs, Drop-In Fiberglass Bathtubs

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bathtub Market?

The bathtub market was led by North America in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the quickest growth in the forecasted period. The report on the bathtub market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

