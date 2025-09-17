Qikini Announces Tan-Through One Piece Swimwear That Minimizes Tan Lines

Tan Through Bikini photo Leopard Swimsuit Coverups for Women Beach Bikini Wrap Sheer Short Scarf Skirt Short for Swimwear Black Women's One Piece Tan Through

Qikini has introduced its latest collection of tan through one piece swimwear that focuses on the comfort of women while retaining the style.

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An emerging name in the swimwear industry, Qikini introduces Tan Through One Piece Bikinis designed to let the sun rays pass through the fabric, which reduces the tan lines. They have manufactured these Women‘s Tan Through Bikini by using MicroTan fabric, which is a gas-infused poly nylon fabric and helps protect the skin from the dangerous UV rays while allowing 80% of sunrays to pass through.Their collection of Women‘s Tan Through Swimwear combines style with functionality. The fabric is breathable and once entirely wet can easily be dried up, making it suitable to be used repeatedly on a summer vacation by the pool. Though the fabric allows minimal tanning, it still provides complete coverage and stays opaque when in water. A few of the designs even feature a double-line bottom for additional coverage.For now, Qikini has about 20 designs in their new one-piece bikini tops collection, including halter neck, cut-out, low back, and shoulder strap. The size available ranges from XS to 2XL, with adjustable features to manage the tan lines as per the customer’s preference.The collection even features choices between solids like navy, white, and black bikinis and tropical prints to cater to the needs of different styles and the purpose of wearing the swimwear. The bikinis also help in absorbing Vitamin D, which boosts the bone and teeth health. Qikini has spent an entire year designing this swimwear and infused qualities like durability, soft feel, comfort, and sophistication.Apart from this latest collection of Tan Through Swimwear, Qikini also features other swimwear pieces like Tan Through Two Piece Bikinis and bottoms swimwear that prioritize women’s comfort and freedom while keeping them in style. By understanding that the time women spend at the pool becomes a great deal because of the uncomfortable swimwear pieces, rather than it being a relaxing experience for them.When a spokesperson of Qikini was asked to talk about their collection, he said, “Our only mission is to create a swimwear collection that focuses on the comfort of the women while staying in style. This Women‘s Tan Through Bikini is deliberately designed with breathable fabric that gives them the freedom to enjoy the sun tan naturally.”Qikini’s swimsuit for women is meant for every body type, with the same feature being provided in each piece. Qikini aims to expand the Tan Through Bikini collection further by combining fast-changing technology that will allow women to enjoy their pool time more. Their practical approach in fashion and understanding of comfort is helping to shape the swimwear industry. Women may find these collections appropriate, functional, and more useful.By understanding the core needs of women and how much discomfort they have to face with uncomfortable swimwear pieces, Qikini is bringing changes to their swimwear even more, and in a better way.

