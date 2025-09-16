RELEASE: REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 2025-2026 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS COMPETITION

News Releases Posted on Sep 15, 2025 in BREG

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

NADINE Y. ANDO

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 2025-2026 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS COMPETITION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 15, 2025

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division invites teams to participate in the 2025-2026 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts Competition.

LifeSmarts is a free, national educational program that teaches students critical life skills in five key areas: Personal Finance, Consumer Rights & Responsibilities, Health & Safety, the Environment and Technology, through online quizzes and in-person competitions. Teams must consist of one adult coach/teacher and at least four students.

Registration is now open at lifesmarts.org.

Once registered, high school or “varsity” teams can participate in the online portion of the competition from Monday, October 13, 2025, until Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. HST. The top four highest-scoring teams will be invited to compete in the state championship competition in Honolulu on February 20, 2026. The winning team will have the opportunity to represent Hawaiʻi at the national competition, scheduled for April 15 to 18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Middle school or “junior varsity” teams with students in grades 6 to 8 can participate in an online-only competition from Monday, October 13, 2025, to Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. HST. For more information about the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program, please visit www.lifesmartshawaii.com or contact LifeSmarts State Coordinator, Theresa Kong Kee, at 808-587-7400 or [email protected].

The Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by DCCA’s Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Credit Union League, and is run by the National Consumers League. More than 3,200 local students have participated in Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts since 2004. Local businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program are welcome to contact the state coordinator for more information.

Current resources and content from previous years, including photos, are available here.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawaiʻi

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]