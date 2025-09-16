Monthler Launches Its Official Platform to Discover Korea’s Hidden Treasures

Monthler

Monthler connects international visitors with 1,400+ Korean subsidies and community programs for authentic local experiences.

This is not just sightseeing; it is about living Korea and discovering its unique regional culture.” — Heejung Cho, Spokesperson for Monthler

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monthler , a new travel platform designed to help international visitors experience Korea beyond typical sightseeing, has officially launched. The platform consolidates information on more than 1,400 domestic travel subsidies and stay-type programs each year, offering travelers authentic opportunities to connect with local communities across the country.For many visitors, Korea is synonymous with Seoul’s bustling shopping districts, K-drama filming locations, and famous landmarks. Monthler provides a deeper alternative: immersive travel experiences that allow participants to live like locals, join community-based initiatives, and explore regions outside the capital.The name “Monthler,” meaning “a person who lives for a month,” reflects its mission to transform the way people explore Korea. From short-term visits to extended workations, the platform provides access to diverse cultural and lifestyle opportunities.Until now, information about Korea’s travel support programs was scattered across multiple institutions and difficult for foreigners to navigate. As a result, many potential visitors were unable to take advantage of available subsidies and local initiatives.Monthler addresses this challenge by streamlining access to program details and applications in one place. The platform reduces the barriers to participation and helps travelers discover hidden opportunities at reduced costs.Key Features of Monthler:• Wide Program Categories: Options include short trips, regional stays, rural experiences, workations, and local community projects.• Real-Time Notifications: Alerts for first-come, first-served programs ensure users don’t miss out.• Community & Support: A dedicated space for travelers to share experiences, reviews, and tips.• Advanced Filter Search: Find programs by location, theme, or duration.• Personal Travel Log: Track applications, calculate yearly subsidies, and soon, post travel reviews.• Save & Compare: Bookmark programs for future planning and comparisons.• Comment Sections: Ask questions and share insights directly on program pages.Monthler is continuously expanding its features to provide authentic cultural connections for global visitors. By offering opportunities to live, work, and engage in local communities, the platform enables travelers to experience Korea’s hidden treasures on a personal level.About MonthlerMonthler is a Seoul-based travel platform created by former travelers who understand the challenges of navigating Korea’s diverse tourism programs. The service connects international visitors with over 1,400 opportunities annually, ranging from short-term trips to long-term stays.For more details, please visit Monthler’s official website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.