House Budget Proposal for NOAA Would Spell Disaster for Fisheries

In early September, the House Committee on Appropriations passed its proposed budget for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as part of the larger Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies bill. The bill would be enormously damaging to our ocean, but one part of NOAA would be hit especially hard. The House bill proposes to slash the budget for the National Marine Fisheries Service, also called NOAA Fisheries, by 40%. These cuts would hobble the sustainability of United States fisheries, threaten marine wildlife, reduce the conservation of coastal and ocean habitats and affect communities around the country.

NOAA Fisheries is the key part of NOAA responsible for the stewardship of the nation’s ocean resources and their habitats, including in more than 4 million square miles of ocean in the U.S. exclusive economic zone. Using a science-based approach, NOAA Fisheries provides services that all Americans can benefit from, including productive and sustainable fisheries, safe seafood, healthy coastal and ocean ecosystems and the conservation and recovery of protected resources like marine mammals, sea turtles, corals and salmon.

Under NOAA Fisheries, America has been a global leader in managing our fisheries and ocean resources sustainably. Historically, Congress has provided broad support to fund the science-based management system that is a hallmark of our success. The cuts proposed in the House budget would devastate NOAA Fisheries at a time whenchallenges like climate change and economic headwinds for fishing communities are making fishery management more complicated than ever. We saw a preview of the effects that cuts could have earlier this year when fishermen were unable to fish because disruptions to staffing and regulatory delays at NOAA Fisheries left the agency unable to open some fishing seasons. To manage fisheries effectively and allow fishermen the best fishing opportunity, NOAA Fisheries needs robust funding.

As we’ve previously noted, the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26), if passed as-is, would be a disaster for our ocean and the millions of Americans across the country who rely on NOAA’s services every day. That is why it is striking that the cuts to NOAA Fisheries in the House proposal often go beyond those proposed in the President’s Budget. The House funding proposal’s total for NOAA Fisheries is just $686 million—a stunningly low number. In contrast, the Senate proposal keeps the NOAA Fisheries budget roughly flat with previous years at $1.1 billion. All of these proposed cuts are happening amid other funding challenges for NOAA—from administrative funding claw-backs to delayed contracts and grants—that are already limiting the ability of NOAA and its partners to achieve the mission.

Some of the biggest cuts to NOAA Fisheries in the House proposal include:

Cuts to science: A 42% cut in funding for fisheries science, including surveys and fish stock assessments. These scientific activities are critical for providing information on the status of fish stocks and for informing sustainable levels of fisheries catch.

A 42% cut in funding for fisheries science, including surveys and fish stock assessments. These scientific activities are critical for providing information on the status of fish stocks and for informing sustainable levels of fisheries catch. Cuts to sustainable and accountable management: Actions to prevent overfishing and rebuild overfished stocks are an essential reason why U.S. fisheries are some of the most sustainably managed in the world. The portion of the budget to carry out these management actions would be cut by 44%, along with funding that supports the adoption of innovative technologies to monitor and report catch, reduce bycatch through improvements in fishing gear and ensure seafood safety and quality for American consumers.

Actions to prevent overfishing and rebuild overfished stocks are an essential reason why U.S. fisheries are some of the most sustainably managed in the world. The portion of the budget to carry out these management actions would be cut by 44%, along with funding that supports the adoption of innovative technologies to monitor and report catch, reduce bycatch through improvements in fishing gear and ensure seafood safety and quality for American consumers. Cuts to habitat protection : A 38% cut for NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation and Restoration. This faction of NOAA protects and restores habitats in order to sustain fisheries, support protected species and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities.

: A 38% cut for NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation and Restoration. This faction of NOAA protects and restores habitats in order to sustain fisheries, support protected species and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities. Cuts to marine species protection: A 55% cut in funding that conserves and protects marine mammals and other species (sea turtles, salmon and corals, to name a few) and their ecosystems, including in partnership with states and others.

To achieve its mission, NOAA Fisheries works with countless partners: states, Tribes, the regional fishery management councils, local communities, academic institutions and others. Much of the funding that comes into NOAA Fisheries helps support the work of these partners. NOAA Fisheries also has a presence across the country, with five regional offices, six science centers and more than 20 laboratories around the U.S. The cuts proposed in the House bill would reverberate around the nation, affecting these partners, local communities and places with NOAA facilities.

All Americans, but especially fishermen and fishing communities, have so much to lose from these cuts. Fishing is an economic driving force in many coastal communities, but it depends on having abundant fish, well-managed fisheries and healthy habitats. History shows that investing in NOAA Fisheries’ science and management pays dividends towards supporting fishing and the seafood industry, which created 2.3 million jobs and more than $321 billion in sales impacts in 2022. We know what it looks like when weakened management results in overfishing, tanking fish stocks and collapsing fisheries—communities suffer.

Thankfully, the House bill is just a proposal. Ultimately, the full House must pass the NOAA budget, and the House and Senate must come to an agreement, so there is still a chance for Congress to reject these harmful cuts to NOAA Fisheries. Take action now and call on Congress to ensure NOAA is fully funded in the FY26 budget.