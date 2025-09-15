Tuesday, September 16, 2025

CANADA, September 15 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe. Note for media: 2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with canola industry leaders. He will be joined by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, the Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, the Secretary of State (Rural Development), Buckley Belanger, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois. Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.