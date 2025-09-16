Young Pianists of the European Academy of Music and Art Honor Pope Leo XIV with Birthday Tribute Concert

European Academy of Music and Art (EAMA) students perform at Washington National Cathedral, September 4, 2025

Young DMV pianists present a virtual concert tribute to the Vatican while performing at Washington National Cathedral as part of volunteering in the community.

Through our 'Celebrating the Papacy' initiative, we honor the leadership and principles of Pope Leo XIV while demonstrating how classical music can unite communities and serve those in need.” — Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from the European Academy of Music and Art (EAMA) in Silver Spring, MD honored Pope Leo XIV with a birthday tribute through a virtual concert presented to the Vatican and a live performance at Washington National Cathedral as part of Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster's "Celebrating the Papacy" initiative.

The young pianists, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years, are residents of the Washington DC metropolitan area, including Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They performed works by Bach/Busoni, Toccata and Fugue in d minor BWV 565 and Chaconne in d minor BWV 1004; Bach/Kabalevsky, Toccata and Fugue "Dorian"; Franck, Prelude, Chorale and Fugue; and pieces by Liszt, Schubert, and Schumann, composers who drew deeply from their Catholic roots.

All performers are 2025 Winners of the International Association for Musically Gifted Children's International Piano Contest: Daya Wampler (13), Sarina Li (13), Ahana Rao (14), Victoria Zhong (16), and Edward Zhu (16).

"Through our 'Celebrating the Papacy' initiative, we honor the leadership and principles of Pope Leo XIV while demonstrating how classical music can unite communities and serve those in need," said Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, Principal and Professor of Piano Performance at EAMA. "These young musicians represent the next generation of artists committed to using their gifts for the greater good."

At Washington National Cathedral, the students captivated the audience with their technical brilliance and emotional depth. The program concluded with a standing ovation, reflecting the audience's admiration for the young performers' artistry and their commitment to volunteering in the community through classical music.

Inspired by Pope Leo XIV's emphasis on social justice and compassion, EAMA strives to embody kindness and support for all people, particularly those in greatest need. Under Dr. Oster's guidance, the academy serves disadvantaged communities locally, nationally, and internationally through the transformative power of classical music, fostering unity and bringing hope to those who need it most.

Through the "Celebrating the Papacy" initiative, EAMA students have performed for diverse communities in the Washington metropolitan area, including African, Latin American, and East Asian churches, cultural organizations and embassies. These performances have reached thousands of community members and have been broadcast internationally, demonstrating classical music's power to bridge cultures and unite people across backgrounds.

The academy's performances reach diverse venues nationwide, including hospitals, organizations serving individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, domestic violence shelters, rehabilitation facilities, older adults, veterans, and numerous other community organizations dedicated to healing and restoration. These efforts reflect a shared vision of using musical excellence to create a more compassionate and unified world.

Under Dr. Oster's guidance, students have developed skills that allow them to tackle repertoire typically reserved for conservatory-level musicians. Dr. Oster's four decades of experience in music education have established EAMA as an institution where students regularly advance to perform at world-renowned venues including Carnegie Hall (NY), Royal Albert Hall (UK), Teatro Colón (Argentina), Bastille Opera House (France), Parco della Musica (Italy), and numerous others.

About the European Academy of Music and Art

Founded in 1991, the European Academy of Music and Art is located at 15420 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Under the leadership of Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, the academy provides comprehensive piano education for students ages 3-18, combining advanced technical training with music theory and performance opportunities. Students have performed at prestigious venues worldwide and have gained admission to leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Stanford, Duke, UC Berkeley and other elite institutions.

About the International Association for Musically Gifted Children

The International Association for Musically Gifted Children (IAMGC) supports the intellectual and artistic growth of children through classical piano study and international and national concert performances. The organization conducts annual international piano contests and provides performance opportunities for young musicians worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.