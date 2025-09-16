CMEx Announces Additional 2025 Leadership Award Honorees

From left to right: Carole Alexis of Martinique, Ronella Croes of Aruba, and Clarisa Jiménez of Puerto Rico — newly named honorees for the 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) has finalized the lineup of honorees for the 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards, adding three distinguished leaders from Aruba, Martinique, and Puerto Rico to an already impressive roster of visionaries whose work has elevated the Caribbean’s global profile and strengthened its communities.The newly named recipients are Carole Alexis, internationally acclaimed choreographer, artistic director, and Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters from Martinique; Ronella Croes, Chief Executive Officer of the Aruba Tourism Authority; and Clarisa Jiménez, President and CEO of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA).This year’s honorees also include:Dave Chang – Senior Vice President, Consumer Sales and Contact Centers, Carnival Cruise LineMay-Ling Chun – Director of Tourism, St. MaartenLaura Davidson – CEO/Founder, LDPRMuryad de Bruin – Managing Director, Curaçao Tourist BoardCathleen Decker – Co-founder, The Decker/Royal AgencyLoreto Duffy-Mayers – Tourism and Sustainability Expert, BarbadosMonique Hamaty-Simmonds – Executive Director, Tortuga Rum Company Ltd., Cayman IslandsLuce Hodge-Smith – Junior Minister of Tourism, British Virgin IslandsJanelle Hopkin – President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort, GrenadaVonulrick “Von” Martin – Broadcaster, Producer & Dean, Caribbeana Communications Inc.Shomari Scott – Chief Business Officer, Health City Cayman IslandsMarcus Simmonds – Chief Executive Officer, Tortuga International Holdings Ltd., Cayman Islands“These exceptional honorees embody the spirit of leadership, innovation and service that defines the best of the Caribbean,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “From tourism and business to culture and community development, their impact has been profound, and we are proud to recognize their contributions at this year’s awards.”The CMEx Leadership Awards celebrate laureates whose work spans hospitality, cruise tourism, medical tourism, destination marketing, sustainable development, media and public relations. The luncheon will bring together tourism stakeholders, business leaders, media professionals, and community advocates for an afternoon of celebration, networking, and a shared commitment to a thriving Caribbean future.The CMEx Leadership Awards is sponsored by Carnival Corporation & plc, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, and Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board.Proceeds will support educational initiatives that empower Caribbean youth and tourism professionals.For tickets and details, visit cmexmedia.org

