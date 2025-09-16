Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada Launches Breakthrough Orthopedic Pain Treatment, Regenerative Matrix Therapy™

Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ is a next-generation, minimally invasive biologic procedure designed to treat musculoskeletal pain and joint degeneration.

We’re excited to help more Canadians reclaim their freedom and mobility with a treatment that improves quality of life and goes beyond masking symptoms.” — Dr. Adrian Le

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC) today announced the launch of Regenerative Matrix Therapy™, a next-generation, minimally invasive biologic procedure designed to treat musculoskeletal pain and joint degeneration. The treatment uses a patient’s own fat tissue to reduce pain, improve mobility, and potentially reverse joint degeneration, helping many patients delay or avoid surgery.This patent-pending treatment protocol was developed by RMIC and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrian Le – a Stanford-trained Sports Medicine physician and recognized Canadian leader in orthobiologic science and clinical innovation – with direct input from Health Canada.“The launch of Regenerative Matrix Therapy marks a significant step forward in musculoskeletal care across the country, offering a new solution to Canadians who are suffering from chronic joint pain,” said Dr. Adrian Le. “Patients have long been seeking a better option to reduce pain and improve mobility, getting them back on their feet faster without surgeries, implants, or long recoveries. This is a forward-looking alternative – one that works with their own biology, aligns with their goals, and aims to restore long-term function. We’re excited to help more Canadians reclaim their freedom and mobility with a treatment that improves quality of life and goes beyond masking symptoms.”An earlier version of the treatment has been gradually introduced to patients at RMIC’s clinics since 2023, when it became the only advanced regenerative medicine therapy to have been reviewed by Health Canada with no objection. Today, Regenerative Matrix Therapy is delivered exclusively through a growing network of RMIC-affiliated clinics across the country.To learn more and find out if you may be a candidate for Regenerative Matrix Therapy, visit RMIC.ca and start your virtual consultation today.Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC) is the nation’s leader in physician-led, science-driven regenerative orthopedic care. Led by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adrian Le, RMIC is focused on pioneering the next generation of non-surgical orthopedic care to help patients restore mobility, reduce pain, and maintain long-term health.RMIC is Canada’s only provider of Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ – a patent-pending adipose orthopedic treatment that has been reviewed by Health Canada with no objection. RMIC takes an evidence-based, standardized approach to regenerative therapy, with all physicians undergoing specialized training and licensure to ensure safety, precision, and consistency. Every patient receives a comprehensive consultation and treatment plan, reflecting RMIC’s commitment to ethical care, rigorous standards, and national best practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.