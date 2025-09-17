Angels in Distress, Inc. Launches Campaign to Protect Florida Black Bears from FWC-Sanctioned Hunt

Join Angels in Distress to stop Florida’s 2025 bear hunt. Sign a limited power of attorney & help save bears legally—one permit at a time.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angels in Distress, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and the protection of vulnerable animal populations, today announced its opposition to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) scheduled “regulated bear hunt,” set to run from December 6 through December 28, 2025.The planned hunt targets the Florida Black Bear, a species that was listed as threatened from 1974 until 2012. Despite the FWC’s claim that the population is between 4,000 and 4,050 bears statewide, the methodology behind this estimate has been criticized as selective and unreliable. Only 187 permits will be issued across four hunting zones—potentially impacting the fragile population of a species still recovering from decades of decline.To prevent the needless killing of Florida’s bears, Angels in Distress is launching an innovative initiative: the “Permit for Protection” campaign . Through this effort, concerned citizens can execute a specially prepared limited power of attorney, allowing Angels in Distress to enter their names into the FWC permit lottery.• Angels in Distress will pay all lottery entry fees for participants who pledge not to use the permit if drawn.• For individuals awarded a permit, Angels in Distress will cover the full permit fee, provided the permit remains unused.By lawfully obtaining permits and keeping them inactive, Angels in Distress aims to reduce the number of hunters in the field, directly safeguarding the Florida Black Bear.“Every permit we neutralize is a life saved,” said Steven Rosen, Director of Angels in Distress. “We are proving that compassion can be just as organized and powerful as exploitation. Together, we can turn a lottery for death into a lottery for life.”Angels in Distress invites all Floridians and wildlife advocates nationwide to join this peaceful but impactful action to protect one of Florida’s most iconic species. Please visit the Angels in Distress website to complete the paperwork necessary to protect the Florida Black Bear. Once you have completed the paperwork, email the documents to Rescue@AngelsinDistress.net.About Angels in Distress, Inc.Angels in Distress, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare, habitat preservation, and public education on issues affecting wildlife. Through advocacy, community engagement, and innovative campaigns, the organization strives to give a voice to the voiceless and ensure that future generations inherit a world where compassion prevails.



