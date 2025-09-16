Momentum Real Estate Group Launches Major Rural Land Subdivision Project in Stanton, Texas

277-acre multi-phase development to create 1–5 acre parcels; investors invited to participate with attractive preferred returns and equity opportunities.

STANTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Real Estate Group Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

Momentum Real Estate Group today announced the launch of an ambitious new rural land subdivision project strategically located between Stanton and Big Spring, Texas. The company has acquired 277 acres of raw land that will be entitled, subdivided, and transformed into a highly desirable community of 1–5 acre parcels.

This project represents not only a significant milestone for Momentum Real Estate Group, but also a rare opportunity for homebuyers, landowners, and investors alike to participate in the rapid growth of the Permian Basin region.

“West Texas continues to show strong demand for residential land, especially parcels that provide both space and accessibility,” said a spokesperson for Momentum Real Estate Group. “Our goal is to create an attainable land offering that fits the needs of families, retirees, and investors while delivering outstanding returns for our capital partners.”

About the Project

The Stanton subdivision will be developed in multiple phases over approximately 18 months. The entitlement process, which includes obtaining approvals for subdivision, utilities, and road access, is already underway. Once complete, the land will be divided into 1–5 acre parcels designed to meet demand for spacious residential living while maintaining affordability and accessibility.

Key features of the project include:

277 Acres in Total – Offering flexibility for phased development and future expansion.

1–5 Acre Parcels – Large enough for privacy, gardening, or hobby farming while still manageable for residential use.

Multi-Phase Development Timeline – Approximately 18 months to completion, ensuring steady progress and controlled rollout.

Proximity to Stanton and Big Spring – Conveniently situated between two growing communities, offering access to employment centers, schools, and amenities.

Presale Demand – Early indicators suggest strong interest in parcels, with pre-sales anticipated once entitlements are finalized.

Why Stanton, Why Now?

Stanton and the surrounding Martin County area are experiencing renewed attention from both residents and investors. Situated in the heart of the Permian Basin, the region benefits from a strong energy economy, affordable cost of living, and increasing population growth. Families and individuals are seeking the balance of small-town charm with access to larger urban hubs.

“Land in this corridor has become increasingly difficult to secure at scale,” said the company spokesperson. “By acquiring 277 acres, Momentum Real Estate Group is able to provide a community that combines affordability, space, and long-term value.”

With nearby redevelopment projects and infrastructure improvements enhancing accessibility, the timing of this subdivision aligns with broader regional growth trends.

Opportunities for Investors

Momentum Real Estate Group is extending opportunities for accredited investors to participate in the project. Investors will benefit from generous preferred returns and may also have the possibility of sharing in project equity depending on the scope of participation.

Highlights of the investor offering include:

Preferred Returns – Designed to provide consistent and reliable income during the project lifecycle.

Equity Share Potential – An opportunity for investors to participate in the upside of the subdivision’s success.

Diversification – Exposure to rural land development, an asset class with both stability and growth potential.

Proven Team – Momentum Real Estate Group brings extensive experience in entitlement, subdivision, and long-term portfolio growth.

“Our investment model has always centered on alignment,” said the spokesperson. “When our investors win, we win. That’s why we structure our offerings to deliver both preferred returns and the possibility of shared equity.”

A Multi-Phase Path to Completion

The Stanton subdivision will unfold in phases, each carefully designed to manage risk, maintain quality, and respond to demand.

Phase 1: Entitlement and Infrastructure

The first stage will involve entitlement approvals, survey work, and initial infrastructure improvements. Road access and utility planning will be executed with future scalability in mind.

Phase 2: Parcelization and Pre-Sales

With entitlements secured, the property will be subdivided into 1–5 acre parcels. Based on current demand, Momentum expects strong pre-sales during this phase.

Phase 3: Ongoing Development and Delivery

As pre-sold parcels close, additional phases will roll out to meet continuing demand. Investor returns are expected to materialize in alignment with these milestones.

Phase 4: Stabilization and Investor Exit Options

Once the project reaches stabilization, investors may participate in profit distribution and long-term hold strategies.

Meeting Demand for Rural Living

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a shift in residential preferences across the country, with more Americans seeking rural and suburban alternatives to urban density. While urban centers like Midland and Odessa continue to grow, surrounding communities like Stanton are positioned to capture those who value space, affordability, and a slower pace of life.

“Land is one of the most enduring assets we can invest in,” the spokesperson added. “Our Stanton project taps into a timeless demand while creating something modern, functional, and financially sustainable.”

A Commitment to Community

Momentum Real Estate Group emphasizes that the Stanton subdivision is more than a financial investment; it is also a contribution to the local community. The project is expected to support local contractors, surveyors, engineers, and trades throughout its development, creating positive economic ripple effects across the region.

By offering parcels sized for family living, hobby farming, and small-scale development, the project also contributes to the preservation of Texas’s rural lifestyle while accommodating growth.

About Momentum Real Estate Group

Momentum Real Estate Group is a forward-thinking real estate investment and development firm dedicated to acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality projects across Texas and beyond. With expertise in entitlement, land development, mixed-use, and residential strategies, the company delivers both value to investors and lasting contributions to communities.

From raw land acquisitions to stabilized, income-producing assets, Momentum Real Estate Group combines vision with execution. Its projects are driven by market demand, disciplined underwriting, and a commitment to transparency with all stakeholders.

Media Contact

Momentum Real Estate Group

Email: invest@mreitx.com

Phone: (817) 438-1500

Website: www.mreitx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated returns, project completion, or investor opportunities. Actual results may differ based on market conditions, entitlement approvals, and other risk factors. Investors are encouraged to review all offering documents and perform their own due diligence.

