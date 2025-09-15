Protecting Climate and Ozone: Refrigerant Reclaim Australia Surpasses 20 Million Tonne Milestone on World Ozone Day 2025

World Ozone Day 2025

Refrigerant Reclaim Australia has marked environmental milestone, surpassing 20 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) prevented from entering the atmosphere

AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This figure represents more than a statistic. It reflects cleaner skies, healthier communities, and a safer climate. It is a powerful reminder that focused action can generate meaningful benefits across society.Refrigerants are essential in modern life, powering the air conditioners, fridges, and cooling systems that keep homes comfortable, food safe, and businesses running. But when released into the atmosphere, these gases can be extremely harmful, contributing to both climate change and ozone depletion.While RRA provides the infrastructure for safe refrigerant management, this achievement is the result of the dedication of the industry and the thousands of technicians who make it possible. Through collective efforts in recovering, returning, and destroying refrigerants, more than 20 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) have been prevented from entering the atmosphere. This milestone stands as clear evidence of the impact that industry-wide collaboration can deliver.RRA General Manager, Kylie Farrelley, said the milestone is the result of an industry-wide effort.“Achieving 20 million tonnes of CO₂e abatement is a milestone that belongs to every technician, contractor, and partner who has played a role in returning refrigerant for safe destruction. It highlights what can be achieved when industry, government, and community work together with shared responsibility.”“This milestone highlights the strength of RRA’s long-standing partnerships and initiatives, which have positioned the organisation at the forefront of product stewardship and ensured refrigerants are safely managed throughout their lifecycle. It is particularly fitting to reflect on this achievement as the world marks World Ozone Day, a reminder of the progress made and the ongoing responsibility we share in protecting the atmosphere.”“This milestone is more than a number, it represents decades of avoided emissions, protection of our climate and ozone layer, and proof that when industry comes together, stewardship models deliver results at scale,” Kylie said.RRA will continue building on this 20 million tonnes abatement milestone. With global momentum under the Montreal Protocol and renewed focus on Lifecycle Refrigerant Management, RRA remains committed to leading Australia’s efforts to reduce emissions and protect the environment.“Clean air is fundamental to life. This milestone demonstrates the impact of collective action, technicians on the ground, industry commitment, and supportive policy settings. When these come together with a shared purpose, we can create healthier communities and safeguard the atmosphere.”For more information on RRA, visit: https://refrigerantreclaim.com.au/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.