Westminster update: PM reshuffles Justice, Home Office and Trade teams

Reshuffle continues: prime minister updates Justice, Home Office and Trade teams

The prime minister continued his government reshuffle, appointing junior ministers from 6 to 7 September.

At the Ministry of Justice, Baroness Levitt KC and Jake Richards joined as junior ministers.

Sarah Sackman KC, Alex Davies-Jones and Lord Timpson OBE remain in post.

The Home Office team also expanded, with Sarah Jones, Alex Norris and Mike Tapp joining Shabana Mahmood.

Jess Phillips continues as minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls.

In the Department for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle replaced Jonathan Reynolds as secretary of state.

He is joined by Jason Stockwood, Michael Shanks, Blair McDougall and Kate Dearden in new ministerial roles.

The race has begun to elect a new deputy leader of the Labour party to replace Angela Rayner following last week’s resignation.

Bridget Phillipson has secured enough MP nominations, with Lucy Powell likely to also reach the threshold before the contest moves to a vote of Labour party members.

We are engaging with the new Cabinet and ministerial teams to ensure our members’ priorities are represented.

Read the full list of ministerial appointments.

Rule of law is the government’s “North Star”

In an oral evidence session before the Constitution Committee on Wednesday 10 September, attorney general Lord Hermer KC highlighted the government’s commitment to the rule of law as its “North Star”.

He welcomed the recent amendment to the Law Officers’ oath to include an explicit reference to it.

He stressed that the UK will remain a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), noting this commitment is essential to cooperation with international partners and underpins the UK’s international reputation.

While acknowledging that Strasbourg case law offers states a “wide margin of appreciation”, he expressed support for ensuring the convention is “fit for the modern age”.

He warned that formal amendments would require unanimous agreement across all 46 member states.

Questioned on public confidence in the justice system, the attorney general stressed the need to communicate, particularly to young people, core principles that no one is above the law.

He set out the work of the government’s new Rule of Law Unit.

He also recognised systemic delays in both criminal and civil courts, linking them to public confidence in the rule of law.

While responsibility for courts lies with the lord chancellor, he highlighted efforts to reduce backlogs in Crown Courts and improve access to justice, including for victims of serious sexual offences and street crime.

Peers reference Law Society during court interpreters debate

On 9 September, the House of Lords debated interpreting services in the courts, based on the Public Services Committee’s report Lost in Translation?.

We submitted written evidence and appeared before the committee as part of the inquiry, calling for additional resources to ensure adequate service provision.

This is regarding frequent delays due to interpreter shortages, which risks eroding public trust in the justice system.

Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames referenced our contribution to the “carefully considered and well-evidenced criticisms of court interpretation services” in the report, as did Lord Shipley.

Baroness Morris of Yardley, who led the debate, stressed the need for a change in culture of how interpreters are valued.

The baroness stated 27% of interpreter requests are made within 24 hours of a hearing and 9% within just three hours.

Unlike most court staff, interpreters must queue with the public, limiting their ability to prepare adequately.

Interpreters also risk losing money on travel costs when hearings are cancelled last minute.

The government welcomed the report and responded with constructive measures, including:

improved data collection

updated guidance for interpreters and court staff

better welfare support and qualification standards

However, concerns remain about the current contractor's ability to implement needed changes, including a culture change for staff and increased transparency around data collection.

Renters’ Rights Bill moves closer to enactment

The Renters’ Rights Bill came back to the Commons on Monday 8 September for MPs to consider the proposed amendments by the House of Lords.

It was a swift debate, with housing minister Matthew Pennycook (Labour) disagreeing with all the changes proposed by the upper chamber.

Several amendments went to a vote, but the government’s large majority meant all divisions went the minister’s way.

Pennycook stressed this legislation will modernise the regulation of the private rented sector and empower private renters by giving them greater security rights and protections.

He explained the two main changes made to the bill in the Lords.

The first is a new delegated power that will allow rent increases to be backdated.

The minister added that the government does not intend to use this new power unless and until it is considered necessary to avoid lengthy delays for genuine cases to be heard.

If used, this measure would be subject to further parliamentary scrutiny.

The Conservatives pushed back against the removal of the amendments.

They raised concerns that the bill risks driving private landlords out of the sector, reducing the supply of private rented accommodation and pushing up rents.

Ultimately, these concerns had little impact, and the bill will return to the Lords one final time on a date to be confirmed.

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill enters the Lords

On Friday 12 September, Kim Leadbeater (Labour) and Lord Falconer’s (Labour) private members’ bill (PMB) began its parliamentary scrutiny in the House of Lords.

With 200 peers putting their names down to speak at second reading, the debate will be split over 12 September and 19 September.

As in the Commons, there is huge interest in the bill across the political spectrum.

As this is a PMB and not a government bill, peers do not have to vote on party lines.

Government ministers are present but they are not supported by their departmental teams and have provided minimal guidance during the bill's passage.

We are monitoring both sessions of the second reading and have briefed all members of the Lords who registered to speak.

Our briefing lines are informed by our expert working group, made up of our members with experience in this area of law.

We remain consistent in not taking a principled position and understand that the subject raises moral and ethical issues for our members and the public.

If the legislation is passed, as with any law, it must be clear, coherent and workable for those it affects.

The bill must have robust, accessible and independent safeguards, as well as strong independent monitoring and review mechanisms to uphold the rule of law.

