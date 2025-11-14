What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Jodie Hosmer, head of legal operations at Mills and Reeve – 20 years PQE

I have two pieces of advice.

The first: follow the work that you love, not the people you love working with. The people will come and go but the area of law will always remain.

My second came when I was approaching a career change. My husband gave me the advice to do things that take you out of your comfort zone.

I’d been a traditional fee-earning, full-time lawyer but then I had the opportunity to move into legal operations. I had a bit of a wobble because it felt like I was standing on a cliff. My husband said to me: “how are you going to feel if you don't take the job and somebody else does it, and they don't do it the way that you would have wanted it to be done?”

Great things can happen when you step outside your comfort zone.

Milan Pandit, solicitor at Leathes Prior – eight months PQE

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

I think a lot of people when they're starting out struggle with nerves. Whether it be nerves before the interview for a training contract, or the first meeting with a big client.

My dad always used to say: “I've always found that over preparing for those sorts of things kills the nerves in it.”

If you are prepared and something still catches you out, you've done everything you could have.

The worst thing is going into a meeting with a client and asking about something that you should have known.

Watch our two minute video for more insights

We gathered 200 years’ worth of career advice from qualified solicitors at our bicentenary event in Norwich – including from Law Society president Richard Atkinson.