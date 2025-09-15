'A Mother’s Prayer': New Christian Fiction Inspires Faith, Forgiveness, and Strength Through Life’s Hardest Trials

Author AMID shares a powerful story of faith, resilience, and God’s armor guiding young readers through life’s challenges

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian author AMID announces the release of her debut novel, A Mother’s Prayer: Putting on the Armor of God , a gripping and heartfelt story that combines real-life struggles with the enduring power of faith.At just sixteen years old, Matthew finds himself on trial for grand theft auto and vehicular homicide. Facing devastating consequences, he enters a prison world filled with anger, despair, and betrayal. Yet, as his reality closes in, Matthew begins to feel the strength of his mother’s prayers guiding him, reminding him that God’s protection is never out of reach. With each step of his journey—from a courtroom trial to fighting flames alongside a team of firefighters—Matthew discovers that the armor of God, invoked by faith, can transform fear into courage and hopelessness into redemption.This powerful novel not only captures the emotional weight of Matthew’s story but also reflects AMID’s personal faith journey. Inspired by her own prayers for her son’s safety while he was deployed overseas, AMID’s writing brings authenticity and raw honesty to the challenges faced by young adults. Her desire is to create short chapter books with Christ-centered messages that speak directly to readers navigating life’s crossroads.“Through God’s guidance, prayer, and discernment, we can overcome obstacles that might otherwise shape us into someone who does not reflect Christ,” says AMID. “This book is a reminder that forgiveness—both from God and ourselves—can transform lives.”About the AuthorAMID grew up across several towns in Northwest Ohio but considers McComb, Ohio her hometown. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Bluffton University and the University of Toledo, followed by a Master’s in Curriculum and Development. Compelled by 9/11, she later trained in Emergency Medicine to serve others in need. A strong advocate for education and breaking the cycle of poverty, AMID brings her compassion and life experiences to her writing. She lives in Northwest Ohio with her family and enjoys traveling with her best friend.A Mother’s Prayer: Putting on the Armor of God is now available through Amazon and will inspire readers across the United States, Ireland, and beyond to embrace faith in every season of life.

Global Book Network - Amid, author of A Mother's Prayer

